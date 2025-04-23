Ghost of Yotei release date is confirmed by Sony PlayStation for this year. The Ghost of Tsushima sequel will launch on October 2, 2025. The Ghost of Yotei announcement trailer was already released on September 25, 2024, showing the game's visuals in the story. The trailer showed the cinematics of the upcoming action-adventure open-world game. The Ghost of Yotei will continue to offer the mesmerising landscape. Atsu will be the protagonist in the game, going on a quest for vengeance. Ghost of Tsushima was launched on July 17, 2025, and fans were expecting a sequel with Ghost of Tsushima 2 name. Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Surge: Nintendo Warns ‘Significant’ Japanese Customers May Miss Out As Switch 2 Pre-Orders Surpass 2.2 Million Applications.

Ghost of Yotei Launch Confirmed for October 2, 2025

Ghost of Yōtei comes to PS5 on October 2. New trailer introduces the Yōtei Six — gang members Atsu has sworn to hunt down: https://t.co/xtZSGkLr21 pic.twitter.com/8Uxq2wDvzj — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 23, 2025

Ghost of Yotei Announcement Trailer

