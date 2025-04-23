The Indian Premier League (IPL) is ongoing and from here on, every match in the IPL 2025 will decide the fate of each and every franchise. In such a crucial encounter, Rajasthan Royals will visit Royal Challengers Bengaluru's home, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This will be the match number 42 of the IPL 2025. RCB have been in good form this losing only three matches so far while Rajasthan Royals have lost six matches so far and are in the eighth position in the IPL 2025 points table. While RR have been poor chasing in the last two matches, they want to be clinical in this game as RCB are yet to win at home. RCB on the other hand, will have to start winning at home to aim for the top two spot. Fans eager to know the lineups of either team in the RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match can get the entire information here. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Express Their Heartfelt Condolences Over Terror Attack on Tourists in Pahalgam.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a settled top order with Virat Kohli providing with the volume of runs, Phil Salt taking the attack to the opposition and Devdutt Padikkal balancing it out. With Rajat Patidar there to control the middle overs, their batting looks strong. Tim David has been in touch and coupled with Jitesh Sharma, they make a strong lower order. Although, Liam Livingstone's off-form has made RCB move to Romario Shepherd since their last game. RCB's bowling has been really good this season with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood pairing well and leading the charge. Krunal Pandya, Suyash Sharma and Yash Dayal have supported them well too.

RCB Likely XI vs RR

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage.

Rajasthan Royals

The last two games have been forgettable for the RR finishers. Despite getting starts from the top and multiple top four batters getting half-centuries, RR have not been able to finish games with nine runs required from the last six balls. They don't have many options to tweak the XI although the performance of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi will definitely give them confidence. Dhruv Jurel is likely to get promotion in the batting order and RR might also look to try Akash Madhwal in place of Tushar Deshpande. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RR Likely XI vs RCB

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Akash Madhwal

Impact Players: Subham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2025 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).