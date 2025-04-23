Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday paid last respects to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking to the media, CM Abdullah assured the victim's family of all possible help.

"We condemn this and express our sympathies to the people who have suffered this shock. Our guests had come from outside to celebrate the holidays. Unfortunately, they have been sent back home in coffins. As I have heard, he (Adil) tried to stop the attack and perhaps even tried to snatch the gun, and that is when he was targeted. We have to take care of this family, we have to help them, and I am here to assure them all that the government stands with them and we will do whatever we can for them," CM Omar Abdullah said.

Syed Adil Hussain Shah was a horse rider and the sole breadwinner for his family. His tragic death has left his family in mourning, struggling to cope with the loss, and asking for justice for the loss of the innocent man.

Speaking to ANI, Syed Adil Hussain Shah's father, Syed Haider Shah, expressed grief and said that culprits involved in the terror attack must face consequences.

"My son was the only one who earned for our family. He went to Pahalgam yesterday to work, and around 3 pm, we heard about the attack. We called him, but his phone was switched off. Later, at 4:30 pm, his phone turned on, but no one answered. We rushed to the police station, and that's when we learned that he had been injured in the attack. My son was martyred, and he was the only earner of our family. We want justice for his death. He was an innocent man. Why was he killed? Whoever is responsible must face the consequences," he said.

Shah's mother spoke of the irreplaceable loss of her son and said, "He was the only support we had. He used to ride horses and earned money for the family. There is no one else to provide for us now. We don't know what we will do without him."

This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible. (ANI)

