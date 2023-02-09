The campaign concentrated on three aspects of child health: growth, anemia, and early indicators of any inherited or chronic disorders

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): Sharda Welfare Foundation, the charitable arm of the Sharda Group with the CSR assistance of Noida Power Company Ltd. (NPCL), successfully conducted a Mega Health Drive for over 2600 students attending government schools in Greater Noida. The campaign was supported by a special medical team of pediatric, dental, and eye experts from Sharda Hospital and School of Dental Sciences, Sharda University that screened and treated the children who had problems with their nutrition levels, eyesight, and hearing.

The campaign concentrated on three fundamental yet significant aspects of child health: growth, anaemia, and early indicators of any inherited or chronic disorders. The medical team provided children with a complete assessment and a follow-up program that focused on a balanced diet and other healthy practices in their daily lives. During the drive the team found that among the children, 60-70% had dental problems and bad oral hygiene, more than 30% suffered from poor eyesight and needed eye care, and more than 50% required a more healthy and balanced diet. These data points will help the foundation plan future extension of the campaign and analyse the need gap in healthcare of children in underprivileged communities.

Also Read | Joshimath Crisis: Locals Fearful As New Cracks Develop in Five Houses in Residential Buildings.

Underlining the objective of the drive, Desh Raj Singh, Assistant Registrar, of Sharda Welfare Foundation said, "With a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, we successfully treated over 2600 government school children in a medical camp, providing them with the necessary care and resources to improve their health and well-being. This marks a significant step forward in ensuring access to quality healthcare for all. This milestone is a testament to the power of collaboration and the positive impact it can have on our communities."

Sharda hospital is also providing further health check-ups and remedial treatment for these children free of cost. The campaign team also encouraged other parents to get their children checked early so their health issues can be treated at an initial stage.

Also Read | Farzi: Kavya Thapar Bags Lead Role in Amazon Prime Series; Actress To Play The Love Interest Of Shahid Kapoor.

This initiative by Sharda Welfare Foundation is according to the social welfare philosophy of the group to contribute towards ensuring good health and well-being for all, under the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal No 3.

Sharda Welfare Foundation is the philanthropic division of Sharda Group that handles all the corporate social responsibility for the group in line with its strong commitment to the life and livelihoods of underprivileged communities for the past two decades.

Sharda Welfare Foundation's initiatives comprising the field of environment, healthcare, and education have successfully nurtured the dreams and lives of thousands of people from underprivileged communities around the campus area of the educational institution of Sharda Group. Sharda Welfare Foundation connects with the communities in the rural areas of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Khurja, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, and Mathura among others for its several development initiatives.

Among the various initiatives undertaken by the foundation are providing quality healthcare at affordable rates and free hospital beds for people from underprivileged backgrounds apart from enabling education, and creating awareness about the environment in the underprivileged communities. To know more please visit - www.shardawelfare.org & https://shardahospital.org/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)