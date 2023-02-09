Middle Class Love actress Kavya Thapar will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in the series Farzi. She shares details about her role and the weightage that it adds to the entire narrative of the series. Talking about her character, Kavya spills: "I play the part of Ananya who is Shahid Kapoor's girlfriend in the show. Her character is an integral part of the story as she is this rich, obnoxious woman who doesn't accept her boyfriend's financial status publicly." Farzi: Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor’s Crime Thriller Will Be Available on Amazon Prime Video From February 10.

"That somewhere influences Sunny (Shahid's character) and his future actions. I have an introductory part in season 1, but in season 2 my character will be developed further." Sharing about working with Bollywood's chocolate boy Shahid Kapoor, she further adds, "It was amazing to get a chance to work with Shahid Kapoor. He is a natural actor obviously and has a charm that you can't deny." Farzi Launch Date Out! Shahid Kapoor – Vijay Sethupathi’s Crime Thriller to Release on February 10, 2023.

Created and directed by Raj and DK, Farzi was shot in the beautiful city of Goa.The series has also been written by Sita R Menon and Suman Kumara and produced by D2R Films. The series will premiere from February 10.