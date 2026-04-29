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Agency News Agency News Business News | Shikha Parekh: Advancing Digital Infrastructure Across Financial and Healthcare Systems Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 29: As organizations across industries continue to digitize their operations, the need for secure, scalable, and reliable software systems has become increasingly critical. In sectors such as financial services and healthcare, where data integrity, compliance, and system performance are essential, enterprise technology plays a central role in enabling daily operations.

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 29: As organizations across industries continue to digitize their operations, the need for secure, scalable, and reliable software systems has become increasingly critical. In sectors such as financial services and healthcare, where data integrity, compliance, and system performance are essential, enterprise technology plays a central role in enabling daily operations.

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Software engineer Shikha Parekh has built her career working within this intersection of enterprise systems, cloud platforms, and large-scale digital transformation. With over eight years of experience in information technology and specialization in Salesforce-based enterprise solutions, her work focuses on designing and implementing systems that support high-volume, mission-critical operations across industries.

Building a Foundation in Business and Technology

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Parekh's professional journey reflects a progression that combines both business understanding and technical expertise. She began her academic path with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, followed by a Master of Business Administration. She later pursued advanced technical education with a Master's degree in Information Technology Management and a Master of Science in Information Systems Security.

This combination of business and technical education has shaped her ability to work at the intersection of organizational needs and system design. Understanding both business processes and software architecture allows for the development of solutions that are not only technically sound but also aligned with operational goals.

Her professional development has also been supported by multiple industry-recognized certifications across the Salesforce ecosystem, reflecting continued specialization in enterprise CRM architecture, application development, and cloud-based solutions.

Transitioning from Business Analysis to Software Engineering

Early in her career, Parekh worked in business analysis roles, where she was responsible for gathering requirements, analyzing workflows, and translating business needs into technical specifications. This phase of her career provided a strong understanding of how organizations operate and how technology can be used to improve efficiency.

Her work involved collaborating with stakeholders, documenting system requirements, and identifying areas for process improvement. By working closely with development teams, she gained insight into how software solutions are designed and implemented.

This experience served as a foundation for her transition into software development, where she began working more directly on building and deploying enterprise systems.

Developing Enterprise-Scale Salesforce Solutions

Parekh later moved into roles focused on Salesforce development and administration, working on enterprise platforms that support large-scale business operations.

Her work includes designing and implementing Salesforce Lightning applications using technologies such as Lightning Web Components, Apex, and Visualforce. These systems are used to manage customer relationships, automate workflows, and support data-driven decision-making across organizations.

Over time, she has built specialized expertise across multiple layers of the Salesforce platform, including administration, application development, and solution design, supported by certifications such as Salesforce Administrator, Platform Developer, and Sales Cloud Consultant credentials.

She has contributed to building custom components and automation frameworks that streamline business processes and reduce manual intervention. By implementing workflow automation using tools such as Process Builder, Flows, and Apex triggers, she has helped improve operational efficiency and system reliability.

In several enterprise projects, these automation efforts have contributed to reducing manual processing efforts by an estimated 30 to 40 percent, enabling teams to operate more efficiently and focus on higher-value tasks.

Supporting Financial Systems and Large-Scale Integrations

A significant portion of Parekh's work has been in the financial services sector, where enterprise systems must meet strict regulatory and performance requirements.

She has contributed to projects involving organizations such as TD Bank and Sound Income Group, where her work focused on building and maintaining CRM systems that support financial operations.

One of the key projects she worked on involved large-scale system integration during a merger process. This included the migration and validation of hundreds of thousands of financial and customer records.

Ensuring data accuracy and system continuity during such processes is critical, as even minor errors can lead to significant operational risks. Parekh's contributions helped ensure that the integration was completed with no critical data loss and minimal system downtime, supporting uninterrupted business operations.

She also worked on integrating Salesforce systems with external platforms using REST and SOAP APIs, enabling seamless data exchange across systems. These integrations are essential for maintaining consistency and efficiency in enterprise environments.

Enhancing Healthcare Systems Through Secure and Compliant Solutions

In addition to financial systems, Parekh has contributed to enterprise platforms in the healthcare sector, where data security and compliance are particularly important.

Her work includes designing and implementing Service Cloud solutions for organizations such as Dexcom and Varian Medical, focusing on case management systems and customer support workflows.

These systems are designed to handle large volumes of data while ensuring compliance with healthcare regulations such as HIPAA. By implementing automation and integration solutions, she has helped improve system efficiency and reduce response times for customer support operations.

In some implementations, these improvements have contributed to approximately 25 percent faster response times, enhancing the overall efficiency of service operations and improving user experience.

Her work in this space highlights the importance of building systems that are not only efficient but also secure and compliant with industry standards.

Driving Cloud-Based Architecture and DevOps Practices

A key aspect of Parekh's work involves building cloud-native applications and implementing modern DevOps practices.

She has experience working with cloud platforms and deployment pipelines, using CI/CD tools to automate the release process and ensure smooth transitions from development to production environments. This approach reduces deployment risks and improves system reliability.

Her continued upskilling in platform capabilities, including advanced administrator-level certifications and cloud-based application design, reflects an ongoing commitment to staying aligned with evolving enterprise technology standards.

By leveraging tools such as Copado and AutoRabit for release management, she has contributed to minimizing business disruption during system updates and ensuring consistent delivery of new features.

Strengthening Data Integrity and System Reliability

In enterprise environments, data accuracy and system reliability are critical. Parekh has worked extensively on ensuring that systems maintain high standards of data integrity.

Her responsibilities have included implementing validation rules, data migration strategies, and quality assurance processes to ensure that systems function correctly and consistently.

She has also contributed to building reporting and dashboard systems that provide organizations with real-time insights into their operations. These tools enable decision-makers to access accurate data and make informed choices.

Leading Cross-Functional Collaboration in Enterprise Projects

Enterprise software development often requires collaboration across multiple teams, including developers, business analysts, and system architects.

Parekh has worked in Agile environments, participating in daily stand-ups, sprint planning sessions, and retrospective meetings. This collaborative approach helps ensure that projects remain aligned with business goals and are delivered efficiently.

She has also played a role in mentoring team members and supporting knowledge transfer, contributing to the development of best practices within engineering teams.

A Career Focused on Scalable Impact

Shikha Parekh's career reflects a focus on building systems that operate at scale and support critical business functions. Her work spans multiple industries and involves designing solutions that improve efficiency, reliability, and performance.

Supported by a strong foundation of technical certifications and hands-on enterprise experience, her contributions highlight the role of engineers in advancing digital infrastructure across industries that are essential to economic stability and public well-being.

As organizations continue to invest in digital transformation, the demand for professionals who can design and implement scalable, secure systems will continue to grow. Through her work in enterprise software development and cloud-based systems, Parekh contributes to this ongoing evolution, helping shape the infrastructure that modern industries depend on.

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