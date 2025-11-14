VMPL

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14: Shivashrit Foods Limited, a leading manufacturer and supplier of premium potato flakes, has announced its strategic foray into India's traditional organized snacks market with the launch of its new product line : "Shree Aahar - Namkeens."

Also Read | Bihar Election Result 2025: Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Blames Cash Distribution for Poll Defeat; Slams Election Commission for Ignoring Violations.

The introduction of this range marks a significant milestone in the company's diversification strategy, strengthening its consumer-facing brand presence in the ready-to-eat foods category.

The new Shree Aahar - Namkeens collection features a wide assortment of authentic Indian snacks crafted to deliver the perfect balance of taste, quality, and crispness. The initial launch includes popular offerings such as::

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Angola vs Argentina International Friendly 2025 Football Match? Here's the Possibility of Inter Miami Superstar Featuring in Starting XI.

* Traditional Mixtures: Aaloo Bhujia, Moong Dal, Navratan Mix, Punjabi Tadka, and All Rounder Mix.

* Kids Namkeen Range: Exciting puffed and crispy snacks, including Chatkare, Crunchy Katori, and Masala Puffs.

This expansion reflects Shivashrit Foods Limited's long-term vision to strengthen its foothold in India's rapidly growing packaged snacks market. Following the successful launch of its retail potato flakes in December 2024, the company's entry into the Namkeen category underscores its commitment to product innovation, consumer convenience, and nationwide brand growth.

Mr. Prashant Singhal, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Shivashrit Foods Limited, commented on the launch:

"This entry into the organized Namkeen segment marks a significant milestone in our journey to becoming a comprehensive consumer food company. The Indian snacks market, currently valued at approximately ₹46,500 crore, continues to grow steadily at 8-9% CAGR, with the organized Namkeen category expanding at an even faster pace of around 10% CAGR.

Through 'Shree Aahar' Namkeen, our objective is to bring authentic Indian flavors to consumers with the assurance of modern quality, hygiene, and consistency. We aim to strengthen our footprint across urban and semi-urban markets through a balanced mix of general trade, modern retail, and e-commerce channels, supported by strong brand-building initiatives.

We believe this strategic expansion aligns perfectly with our long-term growth vision and positions Shivashrit Foods as a trusted name in India's evolving packaged food landscape."

The company remains steadfast in its commitment to quality, taste, and innovation, continuing its mission to bring delightful, premium food products to customers both in India and globally. A full-scale commercial expansion across additional regions is planned following market feedback and response from this initial phase.

Website: https://www.shreeaahar.com/

About Shivashrit Foods Limited

Established in Aligarh, India in 2017, Shivashrit Foods Limited is a prominent manufacturer and exporter of premium potato flakes, initially serving industrial clients globally. The company operates a state-of-the-art, fully automated facility capable of processing 28.8 metric tons of potatoes daily.

Key milestones include securing ISO and HALAL certifications, achieving an expanded production capacity of over 8,000 MTPA, and developing a global presence across 14 countries, including the USA and Dubai. The company successfully entered the B2C retail segment in 2024 with its "Shree Aahar" brand, leading to this new strategic expansion.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)