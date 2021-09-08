New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Making your short rides comfortable and the adoption of a physically active lifestyle more affordable, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store extends a plethora of exclusive offers on electric cycles. The online platform has announced that top-tier models of electric cycles can be purchased on easy EMIs starting Rs. 2,110. Now, customers can give their cardiovascular system an effective workout in a more affordable manner.

Additionally, several gift vouchers of up to Rs. 3,000 can be availed on every purchase in a lucrative deal just ahead of the festive season.

Also Read | PCB Rubbishes Reports of Babar Azam Being Unhappy With Team Environment, Suggests All is Well in the Team.

Electric cycles are rapidly gaining popularity worldwide for playing an instrumental part in improving both the mental and physical well-being of people across all age groups. These models come fitted with an integrated electric motor to assist propulsion and offer different speed variations, as per the course and rider's requirements. While these bikes are fun to ride and easier to use for commuting and casual errands, they can also help in making the heart stronger and healthier.

Some of the top models you can find on the EMI Store include:

Also Read | Hartalika Teej 2021 Messages & HD Images: WhatsApp Wishes, Shiva-Parvati HD Wallpapers, Facebook Status, Greetings and SMS To Send on Hindu Festival.

* Swagtron Swagcycle EB-5 Lightweight Aluminum Folding Electric Bike with Pedals (White) with EMIs starting from Rs. 5,333 and up to 20% off

* Swagtron EB 6 T Bandit Electric Bike 7 (White And Black) with EMIs starting from Rs. 8,555 and up to 14% off

* Felidae Maven Single Speed E-Bicycle (Yellow) with EMIs starting from Rs. 4,709 and up to 6% off

* Swagtron EB 7 Elite Plus Folding Electric Bike (Orange) with EMIs starting from Rs. 7,888 and up to 11% off

* Felidae Maven Single Speed E-Bicycle (Flamingo) with EMIs starting from Rs. 4,417 and up to 6% off

Benefits of shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has made the purchase of these fitness-centric electric cycles easier and more convenient. Customers can now buy their favourite electric cycle on EMI from a wide range of models available and get it delivered to their preferred address within 24 hours. They can avail the benefits of zero down payment on select models available at the EMI Store, where they don't have to pay anything upfront to purchase the product. Moreover, the innumerable discounts, deals and No Cost EMI offers render such purchases affordable and convenient.

How to place an order for Electric Cycles on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

1. Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

2. Choose the desired electric cycle and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor

3. At the payment page, add the delivery address and click on 'Generate OTP'

4. Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on submit

5. A confirmation of purchase will be sent, and the ordered item will be home delivered

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers an abundance of choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)