Hartalika Teej 2021 falls on September 9, Thursday. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the third day after the new moon of the month of Bhadra, which is between mid-August and mid-September. Hartalika Teej is celebrated in all parts of Nepal and most of the parts of North India (Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Darjeeling and Sikkim). To celebrate Hartalika Teej 2021, we bring you a bunch of latest Hartalika Teej wishes, Teej greetings, Shiva-Parvati images HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, SMS and quotes, which you can share with your family and close friends.

The Teej days during the monsoon are primarily dedicated to Goddess Parvati and her union with Lord Shiva. The word Hartalika has been derived from the combination of two words ‘Harat’ and ‘Aalika’, which basically mean ‘abduction’ and ‘female friend’. Parvati’s father wanted to marry her to Lord Vishnu, but she wanted to marry Lord Shiva. Therefore, Goddess Parvati asked her female friend to abduct her. To show her dedication to Lord Shiva, she went for a deep and serious penance along the banks of Ganga River. Easy Arabic Mehandi Design Images and Indian Henna Patterns To Apply on Front and Back Hands for Hindu Festival.

The festival is celebrated with lots of enthusiasm. Women apply mehendi, dress up, recite bhajans and sing devotional folk songs, and observe fast on this auspicious day and in the evening, they pray to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. People wish each other on various social platforms with Shiv Parvati images, stickers and quotes. You can select from our collection and send WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Status and SMS on the occasion of Hartalika Teej 2021. Here is a list of WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook messages and HD Wallpapers that you can send and wish your family and relatives.

Happy Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes And Greetings

Happy Hartalika Teej (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope Goddess Pravati Accepts Your Prayers and Fasting and Bless You And Your Family With Happiness and Health. May Your Marriage Last Long and Be Filled With Blessings!

Happy Hartalika Teej (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati Bring Happiness and Love Into Your Marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Above, Showers Their Blessing Upon You and Your Husband. May You Too Always Love and Care for Each Other, Till the End of Time. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Deity Hear Your Prayers and Bless Your Marriage. May Your Married Life Be Filled With Happiness and Laughter. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hartalika Teej Is All About a Woman’s Love and Sacrifice. Let’s Celebrate the Festival With Respect and Love. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Unmarried girls fast on this day so as to get a life partner they wish for and married ones fast for the peace and prosperity of their husbands. Proper puja and aarti is performed and Hartalika vrat katha is recited on Hartalika Teej. Messages are shared amongst people mostly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand to wish each other on this auspicious day.

Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes, Images, Teej Greetings & New WhatsApp Messages To Celebrate the Festival

People send wishes through WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and SMS as they celebrate the festival. Wish you all a Happy Hartalika Teej 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2021 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).