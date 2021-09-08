For days now, it is widely reported that Pakistan team captain Babar Azam is unhappy with the atmosphere in the team and also expressed his disappointment over the selection of the squad for the T20 World Cup 2020. However, in an official statement, PCB CEO Wasim Khan rubbished the reports and said that there was no truth. Furthermore, he went on to say that Babar Azam's opinions were considered while announcing the squad to T20 World Cup 2020. ICC T20 World Cup 2021: PCB Announces Squad, Names Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez in 15-Member Team.

"It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment. The squad for the upcoming international assignments has been announced and our captain Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken," Khan said. Recently Pakistan's Ramiz Raja overtook the reins of the PCB after Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis stepped down. In the statement, he further revealed that a few players even interacted with Raja and even discussed the kind of game that needs to be put up by the team in future. The likes of Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed have been snubbed from the squad.

Further in the statement, Khan said, "It is important that collectively we get firmly behind the squad so that they have the stability, backing and focus they need prior to going into the ICC T20 World Cup next month." The T20 World Cup 2020 will begin on October 17, 2021, and the finals of the tournament will be held on November 14.

