Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering gift vouchers up to Rs. 750 on a wide range of Samsung smartwatches.

Those planning to purchase a Samsung smartwatch can get it No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,606 on the EMI Store.

Samsung smartwatch is known for its premium design, compact display and a plethora of high-end features. It is slim, light weight and fashionable to wear. Customers can browse from a variety of Samsung smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and much more. One can order online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and get it quickly home delivered without any additional cost.

Some of the best-selling Samsung smartwatch currently available on the EMI Store are:

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 on EMIs starting Rs. 1,606

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE on EMIs starting Rs. 1,715

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G on EMIs starting Rs. 1,925

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G on EMIs starting Rs. 2,166

Customers can shop online on the EMI Store from 1,000+ Indian cities. This includes popular cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Surat.

Order your favourite Samsung smartwatch on the EMI Store and repay over convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3 to 24 months.

Shopping on the EMI Store is an easy, 4-step process:

Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.

Choose the smartwatch you want to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor. Proceed to checkout.

Add your shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Submit the OTP received on registered mobile number and complete purchase by clicking on 'Buy Now'.

A confirmation of purchase will be sent to the registered mobile number. Ordered smartwatch will be home delivered.

*Terms and Conditions apply

