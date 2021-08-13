August 15 will mark the 75th Independence Day for India. This celebration is sure to be one of the most important events for the country. Independence Day 2021 celebrations are sure to be filled with various events organised by the state and central government. Flag hoisting ceremonies are also conducted in various places, including schools, colleges, government offices as well as housing societies and local grounds. An integral part of Independence Day celebrations has to be the Independence Day speeches that many often prepare. Various schools and colleges also have Independence Day Speech writing competitions in Hindi as well as English. It is therefore essential to do your homework and be prepared with personalised Independence Day essays and Independence Day 2021 speeches that are award-winning.

The key to having a fun and happy Independence Day is to prepare well in advance for it. One common way of celebrating Independence Day is by organising and attending flag hoisting ceremonies. Offices, schools and societies also have various functions and competitions to celebrate this day and help people showcase their love for their country and their patriotism. Independence Day 2021 celebrations are going to be extra special since it is the 75 year of independence for India.

People often celebrate this day by watching the national and state-level parades that are organised by several organisations. People also share Happy Independence Day 2021 wishes and messages with their friends and family. If you are partaking in one of the many programs specially organised for Independence Day, here are a few speeches that you can take inspiration from.

This phenomenal speech by this kid is sure to stir the feeling of patriotism in you

Here is a speech that will give you all the cues you need for your own version

Giving a brief history of time is always a great way to begin your speech

Here is a quick guide on how to give the best Independence Day speech

And finally a brush up on what we need to cover

As India finally has a hold on the spread of COVID_19 and continues to vaccinate people as soon as possible, the celebration of India’s 75th year of Independence is sure to be much more fun-filled and exciting than the previous year. We hope that you celebrate this country and its rich history in your own unique way this August 15.

