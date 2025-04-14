BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: A new chapter in the world of art unfolds with ShowKeen, a premier exhibition dedicated to showcasing the finest in Modern & Contemporary Indian Art. Presented by AstaGuru Auction House, ShowKeen brings together an exceptional curation of rare and iconic art, offering an immersive platform where art, legacy, and craftsmanship converge.

This extraordinary showcase will feature visionary masters of Modern Indian Art alongside trailblazing Contemporary Indian artists celebrating the evolution of artistic expression across generations such as M.F. Hussain, SH Raza, Ram Kumar, Krishen Khanna as well as Suryakant Lokhande, Meetali Singh, Mousumi Biswas, CD Mistry and more celebrating the evolution of artistic expression across generations. Designed for collectors, connoisseurs, and industry leaders, ShowKeen is more than an exhibition--it is an opportunity to engage with exceptional creativity, cultural dialogue, and groundbreaking artistic perspectives.

"ShowKeen is a celebration of artistic mastery across time--where the revolutionary works of Modern Indian Art stand alongside the bold expressions of Contemporary Indian artists," said Manoj Mansukhani, CMO, AstaGuru Auction House. "With ShowKeen, we offer a space where art is not just admired but truly experienced, where legacies are honored, and where new artistic movements take center stage."

At its core, ShowKeen stands as a testament to a passion for timeless masterpieces, bringing together rare and iconic works from both Modern and Contemporary Indian artists. It serves as a platform for visionaries--uniting collectors, artists, and industry leaders in a setting that fosters artistic engagement and cultural dialogue. More than an exhibition, ShowKeen offers an exclusive experience with expert-led walkthroughs, and insightful discussions that immerse visitors in the finest artistic expressions.

With its ambition to evolve, ShowKeen is poised to expand beyond art, embracing other elements of refined living and collector prestige, making it a defining cultural movement for years to come.

Event Details:

Date - 19th & 20th April 2025

Location - Nehru Centre, Mumbai

For more details, visit www.showkeen.in

Join us at ShowKeen and witness the evolution of artistic brilliance--where Modern and Contemporary art come together in a remarkable celebration of rarity, excellence, and legacy.

