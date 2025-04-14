PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In match number 31 of the Indian Premier League 2025 Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match takes place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on April 15. The PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 31.

Punjab Kings will be looking to get back on the winning track after their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad despite scoring a mammoth 245. PBKS failed to defend the total and lost the game by eight wickets with nine balls to spare. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, defeated Chennai Super Kings in a low-scoring match and will be aiming to register a second consecutive win. Meanwhile, we have drafted the PBKS vs KKR Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. Priyansh Arya IPL 2025 Price: For How Much Did Punjab Kings Sign Young Left-Handed Batsman at Auction?

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock (KKR).

Batters: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Priyansh Arya (PBKS).

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (PBKS), Sunil Narine (KKR) and Marco Jansen (PBKS).

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR), Harshit Rana (KKR) and Vaibhav Arora (KKR).

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sunil Narine (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc).

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Quinton de Kock (KKR), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Priyansh Arya (PBKS), Glenn Maxwell (PBKS), Sunil Narine (KKR), Marco Jansen (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR), Harshit Rana (KKR) and Vaibhav Arora.

