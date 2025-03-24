PNN

New Delhi [India], March 24: Shree Ahimsa Naturals Limited has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on March 25, 2025, aiming to raise up to Rs.73.81 Cr with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge.

Also Read | IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

The issue is for 62,02,800 equity shares at a face value of Rs. 10 each.

Highlights:

Also Read | IPL 2025 All Squads: A Look at List of Players of Each Team in Indian Premier League Season 18.

* Total Issue Size - 62,02,800 equity shares of Rs. 10 each

* Book Built Issue Size - 81 Crores (At Upper Price Band)

* Price Band - Rs. 113- Rs.119 Per Share

* Lot Size - 1200 Equity Shares

Shree Ahimsa Naturals Limited Company commenced its operations in 1990 and is presently engaged in the extraction of Caffeine, Anhydrous Natural, Green Coffee Bean Extracts (GCE) and Crude Caffeine, along with trading of other herbal extracts. Its products find their application in the food & beverage, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries due to their health benefits. The Company primarily processes crude caffeine procured from multiple decaffeination plants situated at Vietnam, Mexico, etc. The company's primary raw material, crude caffeine, is a bi-product of such decaffeination plants. They further process crude caffeine to extract Green Coffee Beans Extracts (GCE) and Caffeine Anhydrous Natural. Initially, the Company's business focused solely on the extraction, manufacturing, and sale of Caffeine Anhydrous Natural. Through further research and development on crude caffeine sourced from certain suppliers, the Company discovered that it contained GCE. To capitalize on this opportunity, the company developed a process to extract GCE from the crude caffeine and subsequently added GCE to its product portfolio in 2018. Additionally, in response to the growing demand for other herbal extracts from its customers, the company expanded its product portfolio to include various herbal extracts in year 2021. Since the year 2022, the company has started manufacturing Crude Caffeine from Tea waste and Coffee waste, which is sold in the open market and used for captive consumption. The Company is an Export Oriented Unit, its operations are primarily export-focused, and presently it is supplying its products to over 14 countries, including the USA, Germany, South Korea, the UK, Thailand, etc. The manufacturing unit is situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Equity Share Allocation

* Total Issue Size: 62,02 800 shares, of which 42,03,600 shares comprise Fresh Issue, and 19,99,200 shares are OFS. This aggregates to an issue size of Rs. 73.81 cr. (in the Upper Price Band).

* Market Maker Quota: 3, 12, 000 Shares

* QIB Quota (Including Anchor Reservation): Not more than 50% of the Net Issue

* Retail Quota: Not less than 35.00% of the Net Issue

* HNI Quota: Not more than 15% of the Net Issue

* Price Band: Rs. 113 to Rs. 119

* Lot Size: 1200 Shares

* IPO Size (At Upper Price Band): 62 02 800 shares (aggregating up to Rs. Rs. 73.81 cr.)

* Pre-Issue No. of Shares: 1, 91, 26,500 shares

* Post Issue No. of Shares: 2, 33, 30, 100 shares

* Anchor bidding on Monday, March 24, 2025

* Issue Opens on Tuesday, March 25, 2025

* Issue Closes on Thursday, 27 March, 2025

* Tentative Listing Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Post-IPO, the company's current paid-up equity capital of Rs. 19.13 cr. will stand enhanced to Rs. 23.33 cr. Based on the upper price band of the IPO, the company is looking for a market cap of Rs. 277.63 cr.

Objects of the Issue:

The Issue Proceeds from the Fresh Issue will be utilized towards the following objects:

From the net proceeds of the fresh equity issue, the company will utilize Rs. 35.00 cr. for investment in wholly owned subsidiary Shri Ahimsa Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. for setting up a manufacturing unit at Sawarda, Jaipur, Rajasthan, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP is the book running lead manager and Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker to the issue is Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Financial Performance:

On the financial performance front, for the last three fiscals, the company has posted a total income/net profit of Rs. 58.94 cr. / Rs.11.02. cr. (FY22), Rs. 106.14 cr. / Rs. 38.21 cr. (FY23), and Rs. 78.70 cr. / Rs. 18.67 cr. (FY24). For H1 of FY25 ended on September 30, 2024, it earned a net profit of Rs. 9.74 cr. on a total income of Rs. 41.37 cr.

For the reported periods, the company has posted PAT margins of 18.99% (FY22), 36.69% (FY23), 23.91%, (FY24), 23.93% (H1-FY25), and RoCE margins of 48.83%, 72.46%, 25.69%, 12.59% for the referred periods, respectively.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)