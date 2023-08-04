After leading primary manufacturers like Tata, JSPL and JSW, Shreeyam Power and Steel Ltd. makes Gujarat proud with the Certification.

Gandhidham (Gujarat) [India], August 4: Shreeyam Power and Steel Industries Limited (SPSIL), a leading steel bar manufacturer, has achieved a remarkable feat by being recognised as Gujarat’s first Green Pro Certified company for its Steel TMT bars.

The prestigious certification, conferred by the CII-Green Products & Services Council, affirms National TMT’s dedication to meeting the highest environmental standards in its product offerings. Receiving the prestigious Green Pro Certification is a proud moment for the company and it reaffirms that its steel TMT bars meet the highest environmental standards.

“The recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and eco-consciousness and empowers us to serve our customers and the environment better,” said Devesh Khandelwal, Managing Director of Shreeyam Power and Steel Industries Ltd. (National TMT).

National TMT CMO Dr. Shailesh Joshi said, “The Green Pro certification comes at a time when National TMT is in the process of expanding its steel melting capacity from 3 lakh tonnes per annum to 6 lakh tonnes per annum. We are also entering the retail market in Gujarat. The certification makes National TMT bars an excellent product for Gujarat’s dealers, distributors, developers and builders.”

The Green Pro Certification bears numerous benefits for product manufacturers, supporting the inclusion of certified products in National & International Green Building Rating systems. This recognition makes it easier for National TMT to engage with Green building architects, developers, corporates, and consultants, differentiating their Green products from the competition and enhancing market reach. The certification also paves the way for Green product innovation, ensuring that National TMT remains at the forefront of eco-conscious solutions.

The Green Pro Certified National Steel TMT bars also offer several benefits for users, developers, and contractors. Achieving national and international Green Building Certification becomes more accessible, thanks to National TMT’s eco-friendly products. These certified TMT bars lead to improved performance during use, contributing to reduced environmental impact. Additionally, the certification saves valuable time and effort in selecting a green product while ensuring the use of toxic and hazardous substances-free materials.

For structural designers, National TMT’s high-quality steel bars ensure better design and longer durability of structures, reducing the need for due diligence in verifying sustainable steel rebars.

The Green Pro Certification adds to Shreeyam Power & Steel Industries Ltd.'s (National TMT) impressive array of certificates, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001: 2018, NABL approved fully equipped laboratory and Tempcore Certificate.

