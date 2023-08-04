On a high after registering a massive win over China in their opening fixture, the Indian hockey team would be pretty confident as they get set to lock horns with Japan in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Friday, August 4. The host nation enthralled the fans by scoring seven goals in the match, beating China 7-2 in the end and soaring to the top of the standings. The match also had several memorable achievements. Mandeep Singh scored his 100th international goal while Amit Rohidas and Sumit completed 150 and 100 caps for the country. Captain Harmanpreet Singh was also awarded the Highest Goal-scorer award for scoring the most goals in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 season. Hockey India Congratulates Amit Rohidas on Completing 150 International Appearances.

Japan, on the other hand, had a tough start to their campaign in the competition with a 2-1 loss to reigning champions South Korea. Ooka Ryoma was their only goal-scorer and Japan would be keen on bouncing back hard in this match. A victory over India is certain to lift their spirits and give them momentum as the tournament progresses. They would also be keen on improving their negative goal difference. India would feel that they have an upper hand in this contest, because of the contrasting ways these two sides began the competition. Not only that but India also had won 8-0 against Japan the last time these two teams met.

When to watch India vs Japan Hockey match on TV? Know Date, Timings and Venue of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Match Here

India will take on Japan in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Friday, August 4. The match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM and is slated to be hosted by the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Indian Men’s Hockey Team Beats Netherlands 2–1, Wins Bronze Medal in 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023.

Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Match, on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Clash. The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash between India and Japan will be telecasted live on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 channels.

How to watch the Online Streaming of India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Match, in India?

The online streaming of the India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash will be available. Fans can access the live streaming of the Hockey match on the FanCode app and website. India will look to continue with their momentum and should be able to win this match.

