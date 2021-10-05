New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kaarak Decor Pvt. Ltd., home grown IndigenousStart-up has won a National Award by Government of India Minister Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, for it's unique & innovative Biodegradable Home Furnishing Products at the #TIME2LEAP National Awards - MSME Edition organized by Summentor Pro Sales & Marketing Consultants.

Kaarak Decor is a mother-daughter duo venture by Artika and Anupama. The company was founded with a vision to bring back the traditional Indian techniques with a modern twist. Their designs are inspired from their stay in Europe and Africa and are brought to life based on the traditional Indian techniques.

Kaarak Decor, empowers handmade by empowering local women & the organization employs only women who are talented artisans that handcraft each product to suit the consumer lifestyle & integrate Indian traditions to reflect contemporary fashion vocabulary, which promotes the "hand done", instead of mechanical mass production.

"We are extremely thrilled to announce our First National Award by the Union Minister Govt of India, our core value is to provide customer delight with our contemporary home decor products made from upcycled raw materials to minimize environmental impact. We also try to inculcate our rich traditional handicraft knowledge in our products, while protecting the natural environment," says Co-founder, Kaarak Decor Pvt. Ltd., Artika.

For more information on our product range & company, please visit the site: www.kaarak.co.in.

