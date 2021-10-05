Hyderabad, October 5: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2021 rank card was released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University (JNTU) on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Candidates can download their rank cards from the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education- sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ECET 2021 was conducted on September 19. The exam was held offline mode as per COVID-19 safety protocols. Candidates can download the rank card using their application number and date of birth. Ranks obtained by candidates by getting the minimum qualifying marks under SC/ST category will be cancelled if their claim turns out to be invalid at the time of taking admission. AP ICET Result 2021 Declared; Here's How Candidates Can Check and Download Results Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Rank Card:

Visit the official site - sche.ap.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on AP ECET Rank Card 2021 link.

Enter your login credentials, including the application number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

The AP ECE 2021 rank will be displayed on the screen.

Download the rank card.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the rank card for future use. The rank card is a qualifying document for the counselling process as it has the candidate's result. Ranks of candidates are based on the marks obtained in the AP ECET 2021.

