E-commerce and NFTs are on an unprecedented rise, giving people from all walks of life access to a revenue-generating opportunity regardless of location, age, gender, or background. Sometimes, what most people lack is the right motivation and education to jump into these opportunities. Accordingly, RB Ecommerce has been more than ready to provide those two things for anyone who wants to start earning money online.

RB Ecommerce is the brainchild of co-directors Ryan Klooger and Ben Aizik, Melbourne-based entrepreneurs who have created a comfortable lifestyle by selling products online. The two digital entrepreneurs have proven experience in lead generation, branding, growth hacking, and social media marketing. Their niche market is Instagram growth, where they currently have over 40,000 followers to date.

Ryan and Ben started as childhood friends but would later create a strong bond over their desires to escape the rat race. So they started RB Ecommerce and began diving deep into the e-commerce world. Since jumping into every opportunity to create income streams online, the company has mastered the ins and outs of the industry and generated over $4 million in revenue across multiple brands and businesses.

After cracking the e-commerce code, RB Ecommerce has committed to helping other people begin their online entrepreneur journey by providing one-on-one mentorship to people who want to escape the nine-to-five and create a life outside the corporate norm. In recent times, the brand’s TikTok has also been steadily growing, nearing 40,000 followers to date. The big theme that RB Ecommerce has focused on these past few weeks has been around non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which Ryan and Ben share will be the next big thing online. Through the official TikTok account, the coaches share their insights and knowledge on NFTs and how they can create a profit.

NFTs are a unit on a data ledger with a unique image or digital artwork. It’s been dubbed the next big thing in the creative space as artists now sell their works online for a profit. The technology stems from blockchain, the same peer-to-peer system that cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin are built on.

Given all the commotion around the digital revolution, which has massively accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people want to learn the ins and outs of creating a livelihood online. Unfortunately, there’s a wide array of confusing messages and information online. RB Ecommerce believes that mentorship is the key to developing the know-how and systems to build an online profession or business. And given that the company has had years of experience and a proven track record of generating actual revenue, they’re in an excellent spot to provide that guidance to others.

The brand hopes to start a new wave of entrepreneurs who can create long-term income sources online and show people worldwide the new trends that can build possibilities for anyone with nothing more than a laptop and internet connection.