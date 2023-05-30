NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: The Shrutinandan NCPA Centre of Excellence in Music which was established in April 2022 is ready with its first showcase. The institution is a product of the NCPA's association with Ajoy Chakrabarty's Shrutinandan, Kolkata, and is supported by the Tata Group-three iconic institutions that have been pioneers in their respective fields with a focus on fostering excellence.

Dr Suvarnalata Rao, Head of Indian Music at the NCPA, said, "The NCPA has a long-standing association with Ajoyji and is happy to have completed the first year successfully with the Shrutinandan NCPA Centre of Excellence in Music. We sincerely believe that he is the most qualified to bring alive this initiative. The academy helps in building a musical foundation in children and encouraging them to pursue their ambitions in the field. While we are preparing for the showcase, with the inception of this Centre, we have an ongoing mission, to create the next generation of performers to take the Indian music tradition forward. We believe that we have reached a major milestone in the NCPA's history and are able to fulfil, at least in some measure, the dreams of our founding fathers."

Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty adds, "Shrutinandan is a one-of-its-kind institution in India specially designed for children. We have had great musical talents in our country like Ustad Bismillah Khan Sahib, M. S. Subbulakshmi ji, and Lata Mangeshkar ji. Keeping in mind their contribution, I have conceived a scientific training process to create the next generation of great performers, through my research over the last four decades. This training system is experimentally proved through Shrutinandan. By establishing the Shrutinandan NCPA Centre of Excellence in Music, the extension of Shrutinandan, I have contributed to the learning of some exceptionally gifted students up to the standard of learned, competent, professional performing artistes. I am grateful to the NCPA for helping me with a beautiful venue and also to the Tata Group for their financial and all-around help. I am obliged to both of these great organisations."

The resources and mission of the two organisations, ably supported by the Tata Group, will help expand the horizons of different genres of Indian music and shape artistes who excel in it. The alliance of Shrutinandan and the NCPA is the dawn of a future of promise, something that all three organisations look forward to.

The students will be presenting their showcase on the 3rd of June at the Experimental Theatre at the NCPA.

A presentation by the students of Shrutinandan-NCPA Centre for Excellence in Music supported by the Tata GroupWhen: Saturday, June 3, 6.30 pmWhere: Experimental Theatre, NCPAEntry: Free Admission on a first-come, first-served basis. can book your seats on Book My Show

Three reputed organisations: Shrutinandan, National Centre for the Performing Arts, and the Tata Group, have been pioneers in their respective fields. Driven by a shared goal, last year, these Organisations decided to come together to create a Centre for fostering excellence in Indian music.

Over the past year, a selected group of children have been training under the expert guidance of maestro Ajoy Chakrabarty, who is well-known for developing a methodical approach to grooming young musical talent.

The evening will showcase recitals by three beneficiaries of Shrutinandan-NCPA Centre for Excellence in Music, supported by the Tata Group, along with their two teachers: Meher Paralikar& Ayesha Mukherjee, who are also senior students of Ajoy Chakrabarty. Additionally, to illustrate the efficacy of thetraining methodology used, programme will also include an A-V presentation and live recital by a group of young artistes trained at Shrutinandan, Kolkata.

