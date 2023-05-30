New Delhi, May 30 : Myntra, one of India's leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle destinations, said on Tuesday it is on track to welcome 15 million new users from non-metros on the app as the 18th edition of Myntra's biannual End of Reason Sale (EORS) is all set to enthrall millions in the country, from June 1, with more than 20 lakh fashion, beauty and lifestyle products from over 6,000 leading international, domestic and D2C brands.

"Our effort has been to ensure every customer cohort, be it GenZ or millennials, or our customers from T2&3 cities, or beauty enthusiasts get enthralled by unmatched offers and have a delightful shopping experience through the pioneering tech enhancements and features on Myntra," said Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra.

Categories that are expected to see heightened traction from consumers during EORS 18 include -- Men's Casual Wear, Women's Ethnic, Women's Western wear, Beauty and Personal Care, Watches and Wearables, Home and Furnishing, Summer Essentials, Work wear and Kids wear.

The platform has also amped up its categories like sports footwear, home and furnishing, and accessories for customers to explore new selections in the lifestyle space.

As a part of 'EORS Specials', Myntra onboarded Converse Footwear ahead of EORS, and scaled up collections from Nike Jordans, Air Force, and Dunks. Customers will also be able to buy unique celebrity lines such as Puma X Anuska, Club Originals, Tapsee X Reebok, and Puma colour-blocked styles.

In addition, Myntra has trendy selections from brands like FCUK, bebe, Kenneth Cole, and BoohooMAN that are going to win hearts of fashion-forward customers. Some of the other homegrown brands from House of Brands that will woo customers are HRX, Anouk, and Roadster, among others.

With 2 lakh styles in the home section, EORS will give access to customers with the best of collections across home furnishing, kitchen, and decor from leading brands like Spaces, Trident, D Decor, Raymond, Milton, Cello, Wonderchef, Home Center, H&M, Home Town, Marks & Spencer, JC Collection, etc.

EORS 18 will have a whopping 20,000+ products in the watches and wearables category from across 300+ leading global, domestic, and fashion brands. CK, Hugo, Boss, Lacoste, and Titan are in the watches category while wearable brands like Oneplus, Nothing, and boAt among many others are expected to drive demand for the category during the event.

Moreover, the beauty and personal care category will showcase over 83,000 products across 1,450+ leading global, domestic, and D2C brands. Lakme, Etude, Good Glam, Clinique, MAC, Arata, and Pilgrim are some of the brands that will have compelling offers at play this EORS 18.

EORS 18 will present more than 1.2 lakh styles from over 1,000 ethnic wear brands with a focus on driving ethnic fashion for all through differentiated on-app experiences such as Runway Icons and FWD and offer never seen before the value to customers.

Customers will be delighted with the offerings on kurtas and sarees by brands like Vishudh, Pantaloons, Pothys, and Kalamandir Sarees as well as designer labels like Koskii, Ambraee, Rustorange, and Aachho, among others.

Young shoppers will be able to shop from Myntra's recently launched fwd, a first-of-its-kind differentiated in-app holistic shopping experience with a selection comprising 65,000+ styles from over 500 leading brands like Hersheinbox, bostreet, Sassafras, Street 9, and TokyoTalkies, among others.

Myntra expects to add 10 million Gen-Zers to its customer base by the next 2 years, adding to its ~8.6 million strong Gen-Z customers base from 2022. EORS 18 will also have a selection of 1 lakh+ Styles from 200+ homegrown D2C brands with unique value propositions in mass premium and premium segments.

Some of the leading brands in this segment are The Souled store, Rare Rabbit, Damensch, Achho, Suta, Minimalist, Sugar, and Arata, among many others. With Shah Rukh Khan as the face of EROS-18, Myntra aims to tap into his larger-than-life personality as one of the biggest film stars appreciated and loved across the country.

On the social commerce front, there are 100+ live sessions planned on Myntra's M-Live which will be hosted by India's biggest social media stars, and widely-admired content creators, such as Varun Sood, Baseer Ali, Akash Choudhary, Ritvi Shah, and Gaurav Kumar, among others.

Further, grand opening offers will be valid from 00 hours to 2 a.m. on June 1, and to cater demands of millions of customers, they will get delightful offers running every hour.

Customers will also be able to enjoy selections from 30 new launches from leading international, domestic, and D2C brands at the End of Reason Sale. There will be daily limited-time deals throughout the day for the best value in Deal 'O Clock, Happy Hour, jackpot deals, and more.

Further, the bank offers that customers can avail during EORS 18 include -- 10 per cent discount on ICICI and Kotak Bank Offer Callout (Combined Strip). Under ICICI Bank Individual Strip, users will get a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Under Kotak Bank Individual Strip, users will get a 10 per cent instant discount on Kotak credit and debit cards. Those who use Paytm, they will get assured cashback on Paytm Wallet and Postpaid, said the company.

