SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: A spectacular celebration of youth, talent and leadership as Asia's First Event Management Institute - NIEM (A Vision Crafted by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla) successfully hosted the Silver Jubilee Season of "Mr. & Ms. University and College Idol at Sunny's World." Conceptualized by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla the founder Dean and profoundly known as the father of event management in India, planned by Niti Bengali, Pradnya Chaitanya, Pinkle Mehta, Nageshwar Pathak, Harsh Dangodra, Vihar Matale, Sakshi Thakur and Dr. Karnaa Upaadhyay. The event was executed entirely by NIEM Mumbai and Pune students, the iconic platform proudly completed 25 glorious years of nurturing India's future stars and event professionals.

Also Read | Lucknow Woman Arrested for Plotting Fake Cow Slaughter Case to Trap Husband, Seek Divorce (Watch Video).

The landmark edition turned into a star-studded affair with eminent personalities gracing the occasion including Nivedita Saraf, Gulshan Grover, Divya Dutta, Nimrat Kaur, Upendra Limaye, Kushal Badrike and Smita Gondkar. Their presence added glamour and inspiration for the young aspirants. NIEM extended heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Mohomed Morani and Mrs. Lucky Morani for their invaluable support, mentorship and guidance, not only to the NIEM organizing team but also to generations of NIEM students who continue to benefit from their encouragement and industry insights.

Special thanks were also conveyed to Mr. Mickey Mehta, Mr. Jamanadas Majethia (JD), Mr. Longinus Fernandes, Mr. Sunny Nimhan, Mr. Vipul Shah, Mr. Paresh Ganatra, Mr. David Whitbread and Mr. Aashin A. Shah for their continuous motivation and unwavering support. To ensure holistic personality development, all Mr. & Ms. University finalists underwent exclusive special sessions by renowned industry experts Sajid Khan, Mickey Mehta, Jamandas Majethia, Bhavaish Bhatija, Abhyangh Kurvelkar and Shikha Goyal, equipping them with professional insights and confidence.

Also Read | Mumbai Mayor Seat Reserved for 'Ladies General' Category: See Full List of Women Corporators From BJP and Shiv Sena.

The Opening Act was powerfully choreographed by Sameer Tanna & Arsh Tanna; Fashion Choreography & Grooming: Sandeep Dharma; Make-up & Hair (MUA): Leena Khandekar (Lee's Beauty); Wardrobe Partner: Rashmi Boutique; Styling: Mohini Kshirsagar; Beachwear Accessories: Team Purnkurti. The grand finale was hosted by Mr. Hugo D'Souza, whose dynamic presence kept the audience enthralled.

The contestants were judged by a distinguished jury comprising Mohomed Morani, Lucky Morani, Manasi Scott, Pranav Mishra, Sham Mashalkar, Sandeep Dharma and Subhash Dhang, who evaluated participants on confidence, personality, communication and stage presence.

Main Category Winners were Mr. University Asad Shaikh and Ms. University Ayrissa Bindu. First Runner-Up were Mihir Shetty and Khushi Tudekar & Angel Verma (Joint Winners); Second Runner-Up were Prasana Sharma and Purva Gawas. In the Sub-Category Title Holders were Simpli Versatile's Photogenic were Prasana Sharma and Shravani Pawar; Ms. Smile: Angel Verma; Mr. Robust: Mihir Shetty and Ms. Ten: Ayrissa Bindu; Mr. Audience Choice: Nandan Navandar and Ms. Audience Choice: Shakti Pawar; The Social Commune.in's Digital Choice were Aishv Minda and Angel Verma; YTA Flick's Best Dancer were Nandan Navandar and Purva Gawas. The College Idol Champions were Endless Crew.

Our heartfelt thanks to our Diamond Partners -- the pillars who added brilliance, scale and perfection to this celebration: Sunny's World - Mr. Sunny Nimhan, Royal Reelz - Mr. Rishabh Agarwal, Imparavel Events & Entertainment - Mr. Pranay Gangwal, Bandhan by Darshan Somani - Mr. Darshan Somani & Mrs. Shilpa Somani, Balraj Productions - Mr. Balraj Singh Pastiya & Mrs. Aditi Balraj, Bella Decor - Mr. Ramesh Nambiar and Mr. Anvit Nambiar, M Square Production - Mr. Mohit Mathur & Mrs. Mahek Mathur, Envisage Events & Entertainment - Mr. Sumit Maulik & Mr. Vinit Ahuja, The Moments - Mr. Girish Agarwal, and Satec Events - Mr. Sameer Tanna, Mrs. Arsh Tanna & Mr. Vivek. Our Platinum Partners -- Lees' Beauty & Spa - Ms. Leena Khandekar, Rashmi's Rental Boutique - Ms. Rashmi Singh, Deep Production - Mr. Sandeep Prajapati, Gatha Events - Ms. Pinkle Mehta, YTA Team - Arjina, Akshay & Abhishek, CORWED Events - Mr. Yash Shah & Mr. Nikhil Pawar, Creative Expo System - Mr. Nikhil Suchak, Dynamo Events - Mr. Vishal Rokade, Ehhsaas by Deepak Mundada - Mr. Deepak Mundada, Fidato Events - Mr. Nakul Pimpalwar, Genesis.inc - Mr. Jinendra Doshi, Kashi Events - Mr. Harsh Chaudhary, Linking Minds - Mr. Kunal Jain & Ms. Trupti Anand, Lotus Events & Productions - Mr. Sandeep Bhatewara & Mrs. Ritu Bhatewara, Lee Food Factory - Mr. Amit Lanke & Mr. Ramchandra Erande, Pinacle Events - Mr. Chaitanya Dhoka & Mrs. Neelam Dhoka and The Social Commune.in - Mr. Pratik Pawse and Ms. Sanika Chavan and our warmest gratitude to our Gold Partners -- Madhav Sound and Light - Mr. Mayur Shendge; Arihant Trophies - Mr. Ketan Oswal, Bol Baby Bol - Mr. Bhavaish Bhatija, Dwarika Light & Sound - Mr. Yuvraj & Mr. Swapnil Shinde, Connect on 9 - Mr. Parth Salvi & Ms. Nalini Bodkhe, Click Photobooth - Mr. Prasad Maheshwari, Enhance by Shikha Goel - Ms. Shikha Goel, Event Ninja's - Mr. Anil & Mrs. Sanika Iratkar, F Bar - Mr. Rudra Dhore, Femglam - Mr. Rishikesh Raykar, The Wedding Arch - Mr. Dnyanesh Shinde, JMD Events - Mr. Vivek Aryan, Jurich - Mr. Jugal, Stylist Mohini - Ms. Mohini Kshirsagar, Mirus Events - Mr. Prathamesh Bhorde, Nrityadhara Dance Academy - Ms. Upasana & Mr. Manthan, Our Vision - Mr. Mayank Gulati & Ms. Kainaz Variawa, Purnakuti, Ragavat - Mr. Anand Kamathe, Simply Versatile - Mr. Amit Suryawanshi and V3 Events - Mr. Vijay Matale.

The Silver Jubilee edition stood as a powerful testimony to NIEM's commitment to providing real-time industry exposure, transforming students into professional event managers while offering young talents a nationally recognized launchpad.

Admissions Open:

NIEM 2026 Batch. NIEM has officially opened Admissions for the 2026 Batch. Students aspiring to build a career in Event Management, Media, Entertainment and Celebrity Management can connect with: NIEM Mumbai: 9226995214 and NIEM Pune: 9702604604. With 25 years of excellence, NIEM continues to shape the future of the Indian event and entertainment industry -- where talent meets opportunity and dreams become reality.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)