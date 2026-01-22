Lucknow, January 22: In a shocking case from Lucknow, police have arrested a woman for allegedly plotting to frame her own husband in a cow slaughter case to secure a divorce and start a relationship with another man. The incident has raised serious concerns over the misuse of stringent laws for personal vendettas.

According to police, the case surfaced on January 16 after authorities received an anonymous tip about cow slaughter in the Malihabad area of the city. Acting swiftly, a police team conducted a raid and recovered beef hidden in bushes behind a residential house. Initial suspicion fell on the husband, Salman, who was nearly booked under strict provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. Honour Killing in Moradabad: Brothers Murder 19-Year-Old Sister, Her Muslim Boyfriend in UP; 2 Arrested.

However, during questioning, investigators noticed inconsistencies in the timeline and circumstances surrounding the recovery. Technical surveillance and witness statements eventually pointed towards Salman’s wife, Afreen, prompting a deeper probe.

Police officials said Afreen later confessed to orchestrating the conspiracy. She allegedly procured beef from another location with the help of five accomplices and planted it near her house. She then ensured that the police were alerted, hoping her husband’s arrest in a serious criminal case would pave the way for her exit from the marriage. Madhya Pradesh Honour Killing: Man Arrested After Shooting Dead 21-Year-Old Daughter With 'Katta' for Eloping With Relative.

So far, Afreen and four of her associates have been arrested, while one accused remains absconding. The suspects have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal conspiracy and for misleading public servants, along with charges under the Cow Slaughter Act.

Investigators revealed that the couple’s marriage had been strained for months, with Afreen keen on remarrying, a move her husband opposed. Police in Uttar Pradesh reiterated the need for strict verification of sensitive complaints to prevent laws from being weaponised in personal disputes.

