Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Showcasing the company's production and technological excellence at one place, Simpolo Vitrified Pvt. Ltd. - one of India's leading and innovative tiles brands has inaugurated its first exclusive showroom 'Simpolo Gallery' in Virar, Mumbai.

Spread in the area of 2,200 sq. ft., the exclusive showroom in Virar offers the exclusive and elegant range of tiles and sanitaryware including Simpolo's best selling products i.e Dry Granula, Sintered Compact Surface among others. Hrithik Roshan is the brand ambassador of Simpolo Vitrified.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Youth Arrested for Harassing Woman on Instagram.

The exclusive showroom is opened in franchisee model in association with M/s Infiniti Ceramica Pvt. Ltd. and strategically located at 211, 2nd Floor, Kingston Court, Opposite Old Viva College, Virar West (Maharashtra) - 401303. The showroom was inaugurated on 23 December, 2021 in the presence of Chief Guest, Kshitij Hitendra Thakur, MLA - Nala Sopara and Bharat Aghara, CMO, Simpolo Group.

On the Grand opening of the showroom Bharat Aghara, CMO, Simpolo Group, said, "This showroom promises to take tile shopping to a different level of richness in design and visual experience that will make some of the premium brands rethink their strategies competing in Virar. Trusted for reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness, Simpolo Vitrified has created a strong brand identity which is recognised globally."

Also Read | Pune Woman Duped Of Over Rs 85 Lakh By Online Fraudsters On Pretext Of Providing Employment At Senior Position In IT Company.

Virar showroom is expected to meet all the tiling needs of every classy House Builder, Architect and aimed at adding style statement & enriching the indoor space. An innovative collection of company's most exquisite designs and versatile range including company's bestselling range 1200x2400 Dry Granula first in class along with 1200x1800 Posh Surface, Sintered compact surfaces, 16 mm Rockdeck Series for outdoor applications, Kitchen top, Double Charge & Glazed Vitrified tiles, wall tiles etc will be on the display at the showroom. The displays are designed to give customers a feel of how each tile will look in its actual use and inspire designers to go further from there.

Simpolo Vitrified is aiming to become among the top players in Maharashtra ceramic industry with 29 exclusive showrooms, more than 400 dealer-sub dealers network and touch points. In the coming time, the company will be opening more showrooms and strengthening its dealer-distributor network in the state.

Mumbai and Maharashtra's tiles industry has been witnessing a strong growth year-on-year due to the vibrancy of Corporate India, steadily growing infrastructure activity, real estate and housing sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Jitu Paleja, VP-West A, Simpolo Vitrified, said, "Virar is well known for its elite taste and sense of aesthetics. With the showroom, we hope to match up with their requirements by offering an exclusive range of products to them and their clients and customers who always prefer the best when it comes to home decor."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)