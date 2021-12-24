Pune, December 24: An elderly woman from Pune lost Rs 85.69 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The accused duped the 56-year-old woman on the pretext of providing employment at senior positions in a company in Kharadi. A complaint was registered in the matter at the Chaturshringi police station on Wednesday. The complaint is resident of Sus Road in Pune. Online Fraud In Chandigarh: Woman Duped Of Rs 3.6 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext Of Providing Lucrative Returns On Investment.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the fraudsters contacted the woman in 2017 as she was searching for a job. She had also uploaded her resume on an online job portal. The accused reportedly assured her of the vice-president’s position in an IT company in Pune. They promised the elderly woman an annual salary of Rs 1.1 crore.

After the victim agreed, the accused asked the woman to deposit into various bank accounts for various purposes in the past three years, reported the media house. In total, the woman and her husband transferred over Rs 85 lakh into the account numbers provided by the fraudsters. However, the accused did not give any appointment letter. Online Fraud In Bhopal: 20-Year-Old Youth Duped Of Rs 97,129 By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating Executive Of Online Payment Wallet Company.

Upon realising that she was being duped, the victim approached the police. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman, a case has been registered against unknown people under Sections 419, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

