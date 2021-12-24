Hyderabad, December 24: In yet another incident of crime against women, the Rachakonda cyber crime branch on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly harassing a woman on a social media platform. The accused is a student, said the police.

As per the report published by The Times of India, the accused has been identified as T Akshith Koundinya, a resident of Karimnagar. Reportedly, the complainant had blocked the accused on Instagram after he made obscene demands to her. Following this, the accused created a fake Instagram profile using the complainant's photo and mentioned on the profile that she is a call girl. Later he sent requests to her friends. Pune Man Arrested For Stalking Beauty Parlour Employee, Harassing Her by Sending Obscene Messages.

The complainant, in her complaint, said that when she reported the account to Instagram and had it blocked, the accused created two more fake profiles and started sending vulgar content to her and her mother. Karnataka: 39-Year-Old Man Kills Youth for Harassing His Minor Daughter in Bengaluru.

The victim filed a police complaint when the accused threatened her to post her morphed images and videos on social media, he even blackmailed her to make video calls. Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2021 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).