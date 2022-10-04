New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/ATK): Indie pop singer Gajendra Verma is one of the gifted personalities in the entertainment and music industry. While his presence has always created a rage across India and Bollywood, the singer has now expanded his horizons to international markets. Gajendra took to his Instagram to announce his collaboration with the distinguished and one of his favourite American bands, Flipsyde, for this music single.

Titled Maar Sutteya, the first look poster features his extreme close-up, detailing his intense emotions. Taking to the caption, Gajendra wrote, "Here's the First Look of #MaarSutteya This Song is Very Special to me because it's Featuring one of my Favourite Band - FLIPSYDE"

Expressing his excitement, he also says, "I am so happy to share that I have collaborated with one of my favourite music bands named Flipsyde. We are coming up with this new song titled Maar Sutteya which is set to release very soon. This marks my first International project, the first of many. I am looking forward to receiving a similar kind of love I have been getting for all these years. Maar Sutteya is going to be fun".

The song is set to be released in the first week of October under the banner of Virtual Planet Music. Gajendra Verma is bathed in love and support from his fans after dropping this poster. The netizens are full of beans and ready to tune in. The song features Nikkesha and Rohit Choudhary. It is directed by Vikram Singh and produced by Gajendra Verma, Dave Lopez, and Reto Peter.

For over a decade, Gajendra Verma has been delighting us with his soulful, honest vocals, and love-worthy stories. He had come up with the concept of the first-ever musical series titled Summary, which comprises five stunning songs and is instilled in people's hearts. Gajendra Verma is currently busy performing at various concerts and shows across India.

After enrapturing us with super-hit singles like Tera Ghata, Emptiness, Mann Mera, Barish from Yaariyan, Ik Kahani, Milo Na Tum, and many more, the singer will leave us walking on the air with this new song. We wish him good luck with his international release.

