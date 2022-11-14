New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/PNN): In the wake of the digital revolution in India, Skill Sequel - Pay After Placement, an online learning platform, trains IT aspirants to land their dream jobs. The initiative offers courses in domains that are in sync with the ongoing tech and market trends. While providing opportunities for securing jobs with a minimum of 5 LPA salary going up to 40 LPA, Skill Sequel - Pay After Placement allows learners to pay after getting placed in the right companies. The platform allows learners to enroll for weekday morning, weekday evening, or weekend evening batches as per their convenience.

With more and more Indian companies driving digitization by implementing the latest technologies across the board, the need for skilled IT professionals has increased substantially. Harboring the intention of catering to businesses as well as aspiring IT professionals, Skill Sequel - Pay After Placement provides the country with competent professionals by training freshers and experienced learners online.

The platform provides learners with live classes, case studies, 450+ hands-on exercises, and industry-grade projects on multiple domains, including:

- Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

- Business Analysis and Intelligence

- Cloud Computing and DevOps

- Full-stack Web Development

- Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity

- Digital Marketing and Analysis

Once the learners complete their courses with the training platform, Skill Sequel - Pay After Placement provides them with a 6-month internship in collaboration with OneTruWeb Software Solutions Pvt Ltd. It also provides placement assistance to the students before the end of the courses. Starting from the 4th month of training, it offers placement assistance to potential students as per their expertise. The mentors also help the students build robust resumes and LinkedIn professionals to leverage their careers.

To reduce the students' financial burden after getting hired, the Pay after Placement (PAP) scheme does not require them to make the course payment upfront. The digital training platform gives them the option to pay for the courses in 12-month EMIs after getting their first salary.

To ensure that the learners get an edge over their peers after entering the corporate world, Skill Sequel - Pay After Placement works with experienced industry professionals to design the courses. From designing the courses to taking live classes, learners are trained by industry veterans with the right acumen. Moreover, the platform personalizes the learning experience by taking one-on-one doubt-solving sessions.

Sushanth Kumar Reddy Kalthireddy, the founder and CEO of Skill Sequel - Pay After Placement, believes that the initiative is an important step towards fueling the digital fire in the country. He says, "Data is rightly called digital gold, and India is slowly becoming a goldmine! Two years of a global pandemic made us realize the importance of digital platforms and virtual learning. With Skill Sequel - Pay After Placement, we aim to provide a robust training platform to aspiring IT professionals finding their niche in the industry. We aspire to be an important cog in the wheel to enhance digitization across the country."

To know more about the online training platform and its courses, click here.

