Agra, November 14: It was call of conscience that landed 27-year-old Salman Ahmed in jail. Salman a resident of Mansoorpur area in Muzaffarnagar district “killed” his friend Mohammad Hassan, 26, four years ago and buried the body in his room. But his conscience kept nagging him and three days ago a wracked Salman spilled the beans to the deceased’s brother while attending a funeral in the village.

Police have arrested the man after the body was exhumed. TOI quoted the deceased’s brother Saleem as saying that he was attending a funeral in the village when Salman suddenly asked him if he was still searching for his missing brother. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Lover, Chops Her Body Into Pieces Before Disposing Them, Arrested After Six Months

"When I said 'yes', he told me to stop searching as 'he is not anymore'. Salman then told me that he had killed Hassan and buried the body in his room. At first, I did not believe him. Two days later he uploaded a video on social media claiming that he had killed my brother," said Salim. UP Shocker: Man Rapes Woman After Consuming Energy Booster Pills in Unnao; Victim Dies Due to Excessive Bleeding

On Saturday, Salim and other villagers went to Salman's house and dug the floor of his room and found the remains of Hassan.

Police reached the spot and arrested Salman after getting the information. According to police, Hassan had gone missing on November 25, 2018. The family then filed a missing report. Rakesh Kumar Singh, deputy superintendent of police, Khatauli said that after the remains of Hassan were recovered, police registered a case against Salman under section 302 (murder) of IPC and sent him to jail.

The DSP added that Salman and Hassan had a relationship. When Salman wanted to break up the relationship, Hassan did not agree. To get rid of Hasan, Salman called him to his house and killed him with a sword.

