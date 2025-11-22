VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB), India's pioneering science-led skincare intelligence platform is driving a much-needed cultural shift this November with its month-long #YehLadkoWalaKaamHai campaign, launched in honour of International Men's Day. The initiative challenges the long-standing belief that skincare, grooming, and self-care are "ladkiyon ka kaam," reframing them instead as essential aspects of men's health, hygiene, and personal confidence.

Running throughout November, the campaign focuses on real concerns faced by modern men including ingrown hairs, hair loss, excessive sweating, body odor, uneven jawlines, and stubborn belly fat. Through visually engaging content and expert-led discussions, SkinBB is spotlighting four key themes: Laser Hair Reduction, Body Contouring, Hair Restoration, and Body Odor Solutions. Each topic has been selected to address practical issues that affect men daily, emphasizing how dermatology-backed treatments offer clear, functional benefits rather than cosmetic indulgence.

Adding momentum to the ongoing campaign, SkinBB released a special RXFX Show episode today titled "From Taboo to Trend: The Evolution of Men's Skincare in India." The episode chronicles how Indian men's relationship with skincare has transformed over the decades from relying on soap and aftershave to embracing structured skincare routines, aesthetic procedures, and even makeup without hesitation. The full episode is now live and available to watch on Skin Beyond Borders YouTube page. Across the three segments, The Past, The Present, and The Future, the episode unpacks the cultural, scientific, and behavioural factors that have shaped men's grooming habits in India. From the misconception that men need fewer products, to the growing influence of marketing and social media, to the rising confidence with which men approach treatments like laser hair reduction and non-invasive contouring, the discussion offers a 360-degree view of how men's skincare has transitioned from taboo to trend.

The episode features a powerhouse panel of experts across dermatology, cosmetic science, marketing, and beauty. Segment 1 brings together dermatologist Dr. Kaleem Khan, Founder and Chief Consultant at Skin Indulgence Clinic and Consultant Dermatologist at Wockhardt Hospital and P.D. Hinduja Hospital; Ms. Neha Kolwankar, Founder of Beyond Blendz Derma with two decades of experience in beauty and personal care industry; and Dr. Soma Sarkar, MBBS, MD Dermatology, Founder-Director of Savoir Wellness and Co-Founder of Skin Beyond Borders.

Segment 2 features Mr. Geet Rathi, VP Marketing and founding team member at Mosaic Wellness; the brand owner of the leading men's wellness centric brand 'ManMatters'; Dr. Cherag Bambboat, globally renowned celebrity makeup artist and Chief Executive Director of Magical Makeovers Pvt. Ltd.; and Dr. Pravin Banodkar, MBBS, DNB Dermatology, DD (UK), pediatric dermatology fellow and Founder of Skin Crest Clinic, as well as Co-Founder of Skin Beyond Borders.

Segment 3 reunites dermatologists Dr. Kaleem Khan, Dr. Soma Sarkar, and Dr. Pravin Banodkar, who together offer a forward-looking perspective on how men's skincare is evolving and what the future holds. The episode is hosted by popular presenter and anchor Ms. Surbhi Vaid, who has hosted and presented sports and sporting events like Kabaddi, Cricket, Soccer and more.

Speaking about the campaign, Supriya Marathe, Co-Founder & CMO of SkinBB said "Men have silently struggled with skincare concerns for years, often feeling judged or dismissed for wanting to take care of themselves. With #YehLadkoWalaKaamHai and the release of our latest RXFX episode, we want to normalise these conversations and place men's skincare where it truly belongs in the mainstream. Our goal is to create a relatable, science-backed, stigma-free space where men feel empowered to take charge of their skin and hair health."

As the campaign continues through November, SkinBB will roll out additional expert-driven content, relatable storytelling, and practical insights aimed at helping men make informed skincare choices. By combining credible dermatological knowledge with engaging formats, #YehLadkoWalaKaamHai is pushing India toward a more inclusive, informed, and modern perspective on men's grooming.

'The RXFX Show' is part of SkinBB's mission to position India as a key contributor to the global skincare conversation. By creating a collaborative space for clinicians, brands, researchers, labs, and entrepreneurs, it aims to foster innovation, inspire new ideas, and build stronger connections across the industry. In doing so, the show goes beyond entertainment; it's a catalyst for meaningful collaboration and growth, shaping the future of skincare in India and beyond.

About SkinBB & The RXFX Show

Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB) is a science-led skincare intelligence platform committed to improving dermatology literacy and empowering consumers with expert-backed knowledge. Its flagship edu-tainment property, The RXFX Show, blends clinical credibility with engaging storytelling to make skincare and haircare science accessible, enjoyable, and impactful for diverse audiences.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G45AKVsdjWQ

