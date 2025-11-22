Hyderabad, November 21: Director Ram Gopal Varma has defended ace director S S Rajamouli's right to say that he does not believe in God, saying Article 25 of the Indian Constitution protects the right to not believe. Ram Gopal Varma's observations come in the wake of a controversy stirred by a statement of director Rajamouli made during the title launch of his film 'Varanasi'. During the course of his speech at the title announcement event, Rajamouli had said that that he does not believe in God.

Taking to his X timeline on Friday to pen his thoughts on the controversy, director Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "In the context of all the venom being spewed by the so-called believers on @ssrajamouli, they should know that being an atheist in India is not a crime. Article 25 of the Constitution protects the right to not believe.So he has every right to say he doesn’t believe as much as the venom spewers right to say they believe." ‘Varanasi’: Priyanka Chopra Calls Working With Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and SS Rajamouli ‘A Privilege’ (View Pics).

The director went on to add, "Now coming to the dumb argument that 'If he doesn’t believe in God why does he show God in his movies?' By that logic, should a filmmaker become a gangster to make a gangster film, become a ghost to make a horror film?' And the gob smacking truth? Despite him not believing in God, God gave @ssrajamouli 100 times more success, more wealth and more fan worship than most believers will ever see even in one hundred lifetimes."

Ram Gopal Varma then went on to draw conclusions from his statements. He said, "So either, 1.God loves atheists more than believers 2.God doesn’t care 3.Or maybe… … God isn’t there sitting with a notepad taking notes on who believes and who doesn’t? So if God has no issue with him, then why are the self-appointed god mongers getting blood pressure and ulcers?" 'Hey Students, Celebrate the Death of Education ': Ram Gopal Varma Reflects on AI and How It Will Make Current Education System Obsolete (View Post).

Stating that the the real problem wasn't Rajamouli's atheism, Ram Gopal Varma said, "The real problem is he succeeded without believing in God… and that scares the ones who miserably failed even after praying like MAD. So the believers should stop defending God because it’s like insulting him , as if he is a weakling needing their protection. The truth is that Rajamouli being an atheist does not reduce God. It only increases the insecurity of those who think faith will collapse the moment someone stops believing. So relax. God is fine. Rajamouli is fine. The only ones suffering are the people who can’t understand either of them." The director concluded his post saying that while God would add another huge fortune to @SSRajamouli‘s already overflowing bank balance through #Varanasi, the 'losers can cry their hearts out with jealousy.' Bottom Line is is it’s plain jealousy masquerading as belief in God...Jai Shri Ram."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2025 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).