Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sharing its birthday with World Environment Day, this young start-up brand has created a unique pencil range made of nothing but 100 per cent recycled material. What's more exciting, it is not 100 per cent eco-friendly pencil, but better than a conventional wooden pencil. Indian children can save millions of trees cut every year for making just wood pencils all while doing their regular scribbling and writing with these fun pencils. What's more, Skoodle lets one grow trees from its pencils. Plant these Skoodle pencils after use and grow plants in your little garden project. Founded in 2017, the flagship brand Skoodle of STONE SAPPHIRE INDIA PVT LTD today is the No.1 Eco-friendly Pencil brand in India because of its sustained and diligent efforts. Creating pencils without wood, is a challenging milestone, something Skoodle has achieved without charging a premium price for the technology from its consumers. And now as they turn 4 this year, they have come up with beautiful designs and packaging, bursting the myth, that Eco-friendly articles don't appeal to children. Adding fun and learn concept in its pencils, Skoodle plantable pencils, are not only environment friendly, but 100 per cent sustainable, with its water-soluble capsules filled with different herbs and vegetable seeds to sow after use.

A small yet solid solution towards carbon footprints is recycling. Being wood free, pencils are made with old paper that goes to waste is recycled and rolled into pencils. Not only it is a great alternative to traditional wooden pencils, but it is more durable with its Nib almost unbreakable because of its paper rolling method, giving a painless grip for long hours of usage. They are all extra dark HB 2 graphite nibs for all school needs. Over the years, Skoodle has built up a large bouquet of products such as Art sets, School Supplies, crayons and craft kits over the years. Partnering with international brands as Disney, Mattel and Hasbro, the group has been instrumental in offering some of the best imagination stimulating products to Indian markets for years. Adding to its portfolio, flagship brand Skoodle aims at making learning with fun at affordable prices. Developing quality products right from scratch in India, it lives its belief of being indigenous, home-grown business going places across the globe.

Every successful brand emerges out of the strong leadership that drives the organisation mission, and that's the case with Skoodle too. Under the direction and leadership of Vick Rana, Group Chairman, and his India team, the brand has come a long way. Lauded by Economic Times as the Most Promising Business Leader of Asia 2020, and Global Indian of the Year 2019-20 by Asia One making a mark in the sector, Vick Rana, is definitely one of the finest entrepreneurs of India to have made products for children affordable while maintaining top-notch quality at the same time. "Quality is the top priority. These products are fun for children, parents and teachers without being heavy on the pocket for that international quality. Looking back, it is a proud moment for us having reached all states of India, in such a short span of time." says Rana. Many other well-known names have now become a part of Skoodle India product portfolio. Today Disney Princess, Frozen, Mickey and friends, Avengers Spiderman, Mattel Barbie, Fisher price art craft and toys work with Team Skoodle with its extensive distribution and sourcing capabilities in India's vast consumer market, a glowing feather in young brand of 4 years.

