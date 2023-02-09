SkyExch.net rewarded as the title sponsor of The 10 PL Tennis Ball Cricket World Cup started in India

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): Skyexch.net has served as the tournament's title sponsor. 10 PL promises to be bigger, better, and bolder than the previous three editions in 2016, 2018, and 2020. The tournament will, however, be held in India for the first time. The tournament will be held at the SDCA Lal Bhai Contractor Stadium in Surat, Gujarat.

Following the tremendous success of the first three seasons, Petromann Sports Management has organized even bigger plans for Season 4 of the 10 PL, the World Cup of Tennis Ball Cricket.

On February 8, a triangular series between the rest of India, Gujarat, and Maharashtra will be played in the main league.

In this season of the tournament total 15 teams are battling each other for the trophy where they have been divided in Group A, Group B and Group C.

Group A

Nexalis Oil & Gas SJA Shipping

AB Azam Warriors

Royal International Technology Balaji XI

Group B

Smart Chain Royal 11 Ek Mumbra Petroserve Intl

SI Goa Super Kings Level Up 11

Group C

Inter Globe Marine Deepak Dada Prathisthan AB's UO Warriors

Globelink West Star Shipping Valsad Strikers

The World Cup of Tennis ball will be played from 8th Feb - 12th Feb 2023. The first match of Skyexch.net 10PL was played between DEEPAK DADA PRATISTHAN Vs GLOBELINK WEST STAR SHIPPING. In which DEEPAK DADA PRATHISTHAN won the match by 3 Runs.

Dwayne Bravo, a two time T20 World Cup champion, has been named the tournament's brand ambassador.

For the first couple of editions, the tournament was fronted by two other World Cup champions, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram and India's Virender Sehwag.

Skyexch.net, on the other hand, is an online sports news portal that offers you the most spectacular and latest sports news. It is a must-see sports website for cricket news, rankings, football features, kabaddi, event forecasts, and much more!

Skyexch.net keeps you up to date on the latest sports news. It also publishes the greatest international news and athletic events. Skyexch allows you to not only immerse yourself in the great world of sports but also totally immerse yourself in it.

Skyexch.net is your one-stop shop for all things sports.

In terms of cricket tournament sponsorship, Skyexch was named the title sponsor of the Road to Safety World Series 2022, in which the India Legends won the championship, and Skyexch has also been a part of the Lanka Premier League as the event's presenting sponsor for the 2022 edition.

Skyexch.net has also ventured into other sports, including horse racing, where it has been named the title sponsor of the Royal Calcutta Turf Club season of 2022.

