India and Australia have clashed once again in the ongoing Test series between the two cricketing mega nations hosted by India. Whenever the India vs Australia Test series has been held in India, spinners from both sides have played a major part in determining the outcome. From Murali Kartik to Jason Krejza, Pragyan Ojha to Steve O'Keefe, Ravichandran Ashwin to Nathan Lyon, spinners have been integral part of the folklores of the India vs Australia Test series. For visiting teams having a key wicket-taking spinner is very important. They have to also keep in mind that the spinner needs to have control, otherwise in this condition, he can get punished very badly. It is a problem Australia have suffered since a long time and found it difficult to replace Shane Warne and his impact in the subcontinent. Nathan Lyon has filled the void in the home conditions, but he is yet to find a suitable partner. Amidst this, Australia has opted for a young off-spinner named Todd Murphy to partner him in the opening Test in Nagpur against India. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to know more about the debutant off spinner. Rohit Sharma's 56 Not Out Takes India to 77/1 After Ravindra Jadeja Takes a Fifer On Day 1 of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

Todd Murphy is a 22-year-old off-break bowler who plays for Victoria in the Australian domestic cricket. He has a very little experience even in domestic cricket as he has played only 10 first-class matches scalping 29 wickets at an average of 25.20. He was a batter who used to bowl part time medium pace, but with time he kept trying on his off-spin skills and found a bit of luck with it. His childhood coach Craig Howard revealed that his strength is bowling overspin and he can deceive batters in the air rather than off the wicket as there is not much turn available in the Australian conditions. Steve O'Keefe, who attracted eyeballs last time Australia visited India, was also impressed with this upcoming youngster. Ravindra Jadeja’s Alleged Ball Tampering Video Goes Viral, Twitterati Divided Over Incident During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

Todd was selected and given debut over a few experienced spinners in Australian squad like Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson. With opportunity opening up for him in a really big tour, he will definitely look forward to the challenges thrown at him and grow along the way.

