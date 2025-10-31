India's largest home chef community brings the 'Gully to Gourmet' theme to life with 8 lakh+ passionate home chefs across Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Delhi

It's back, and it's bigger than ever before! Slurrp's Great Indian Cookout is set to return for its highly anticipated fourth season, taking the nation's love for street food and home cooking to a whole new level. Presented by USHA and co-presented by Aashirvaad, with Foodies Only as associate partner and OTTplay as streaming partner, this year's edition will traverse four major cities between 1st and 22nd November 2025, celebrating the vibrancy of Indian culinary traditions.

Building on three successful seasons, GIC Season 4 expands its footprint across Mumbai (1st November), Kolkata (8th November), Bangalore (15th November), and Delhi (22nd November), offering home chefs and food enthusiasts a pan-India platform to show off their culinary chops. The competition also opens up a world of potential to Slurrp's thriving community of 8 lakh home chefs, representing one of India's largest and most passionate networks of cooking enthusiasts.

From Gully to Gourmet: Celebrating Street Food Heritage

This year's theme, 'Gully to Gourmet', pays homage to India's beloved street food culture, inviting participants to reimagine traditional street food and local favourites with their own unique creative flair. The initial phase of the competition saw participants prepare their signature dish using Aashirvaad products in the hopes of winning a spot on stage at the final city events.

Following the initial submission phase, three shortlisted participants from each city will compete on-ground, and winners will earn the extraordinary opportunity to feature in an exclusive OTTPlay series documenting their journey cooking alongside India's leading celebrity chefs.

"At Slurrp, we believe that great food doesn't just come from professional kitchens -- it comes from the heart of every home. Slurrp Great Indian Cookout is a celebration of India's unsung culinary heroes -- the home chefs who blend tradition, creativity, and love into every dish they make. Through this platform, we want to spotlight their stories, their innovations, and the incredible diversity that defines India's food culture"

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO & Co-founder HT Labs

A Star-Studded Chef Lineup

The fourth season boasts an impressive roster of culinary talent. Chef Neha Deepak Shah will grace all four cities as the Judge-in-Chief for GIC 2025 and is joined in each city by celebrated chefs, including Chef Amrita Raichand and Chef Akanksha Saigal in Mumbai, Chef Doma Wang and Chef Shaun Kenworthy in Kolkata, Chef Shri Bala and Chef Kalyan Gopalakrishnan in Bengaluru, and Chef Nishant Choubey in Delhi.

Participants and attendees can look forward to curated workshops and challenges alongside the renowned chefs, hands-on learning experiences, and expert guidance to refine their culinary skills. The events promise not only substantial prizes but also invaluable mentorship and the chance to connect with like-minded food enthusiasts from across the country.

"As Judge-in-Chief, I truly hope GIC empowers home chefs to see that their everyday, local ideas are worthy of global stages. Across all four cities, I want them to feel seen, celebrated and pushed to experiment."

Chef Neha Deepak Shah

Innovation Meets Tradition

Sharing his enthusiasm about discovering the next potential home chef-turned-celebrity cook, Sriram Sundaresan, President of USHA, says, "At Usha, we believe innovation is meaningful only when it enhances the consumer's everyday experience. Our appliances go beyond convenience to infuse joy, creativity, and ease into the kitchen. The Slurrp Great Indian Cookout is a wonderful platform to connect with our consumers, celebrate India's rich and diverse cuisines, and showcase how we use a consumer-first approach to blend our products and technology with tradition and togetherness."

With almost 9,000 entries, Slurrp's Great Indian Cookout Season 4 continues its mission to unearth India's next culinary stars, providing a launchpad for home chefs whose passion for cooking deserves the spotlight.

We proudly introduce to you Slurrp, India's leading food & beverage platform that seamlessly integrates Content, Community, and Commerce. With over 6 million engaged users, 300K+ recipes, and a thriving community of 800K+ members, Slurrp has been recognized for Best Digital Product, Best UI/UX, and Best Website.

For more information about participation and event details, visit www.slurrp.com/gic.

