New Delhi, October 31: Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 40 lakh from a Paharganj-based businessman by issuing threats over spoofed international WhatsApp numbers, the police said on Friday. The accused, arrested on Thursday, is identified as Ramzan Ali Hashmi, a resident of Chhattarpur, who allegedly targeted his former employer and demanded money in exchange for the safety of the victim and his family.

According to police, the complaint was filed on October 26 by Manoj Kumar Kashyap, who reported receiving multiple threatening calls and WhatsApp messages from international numbers beginning October 10. The threats were initially sent to the complainant’s wife, followed by intimidating messages and repeated ransom demands made directly to Kashyap. Fearing harm, he approached the police, after which a case was registered under extortion and criminal intimidation charges at Paharganj police station. Tax Fraud Busted in Delhi: GST Officials Bust INR 31.95 Crore Input Tax Credit Fraud, One Held.

Following the complaint, a special team led by the ACP-Paharganj and the SHO of Paharganj was formed. The team, comprising SI Vikram Paul, SI Arun, SI Vikash, HC Dinesh and Constable Puneet, launched a technical investigation. Officials analysed the IP addresses linked to the spoofed WhatsApp calls and traced the actual mobile number used to originate the threats. The location was tracked to Chhattarpur, where police apprehended the accused. Bihar Shocker: Father, Son Found Murdered in Bhojpur; Political Angle Suspected.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to making extortion calls to the complainant, revealing that he had previously worked in the complainant’s factory at Naraina and was familiar with his personal and professional life. He cited personal debts and expenses related to his upcoming marriage as the motive behind the crime,” the police said in its press note. Police recovered two mobile phones — Tecno and Oppo — and a Lenovo laptop allegedly used in the crime. Central District DCP Nidhin Valsan confirmed the arrest and said the swift action by investigators helped prevent a potential financial and personal security threat to the victim.

