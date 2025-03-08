NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: The 6th edition of Smart Home Expo is set to take place from May 8-10, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. As India's largest and most influential event for Smart Home Technology, Home Automation, Lighting, Smart Security, Audio-Video Solutions, and Intelligent Building Technology, the expo promises an even bigger and better experience in 2025.

Also Read | NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of NEUFC vs EBFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

With an expanded exhibitor lineup of over 400 brands, an immersive 160,000+ sq. ft. of exhibition space, and a three-day conference covering the latest industry trends, Smart Home Expo 2025 continues to solidify its position as the premier platform for business networking, innovation, and knowledge exchange in the smart home ecosystem.

The 2025 Smart Home Expo in Mumbai, India's largest smart home technology event, is sponsored by major industry leaders. These include Title Partner Havells Crabtree, Registration & Badge Partner CP Plus, and Platinum Partners ABB, Osum, and Cinebels.

Also Read | Kozhikode: Youth Who Swallowed 2 MDMA Drug Packets To Evade Police Dies in Kerala.

Other top brands participating in the expo include Profx, LG Business Solutions, Basalte, Sonos, Bang & Olufsen, JBL, BenQ, RTI, Optoma, Tense, Control4, Marantz, Epson, Focal France, Raylogic, Tata Power EZ Home, Cavitak, Casadigi, Gallo Acoustic, Rako, Aero, Loewe, Lauritz & Knudsen, Viewsonic, VSSL, Trinnov Audio, BuildTrack, MDT Technologies, Epson, OKAS, James Loudspeakers, Sound & Vision, Dorset, Espressif, Zennio, and many more will be showcasing their newest products and innovations.

The expo is also backed by key industry associations and organizations, with KNX India, IALD, LIDAI, CEDIA, and Women in Lighting as Knowledge Partners, CREDAI - MCHI as a Strategic Partner, and Z-Wave Alliance and the Electronic Security Association of India as Supporting Partners.

The Audio-Video Demo Rooms will return this year, offering attendees an immersive experience of high-end AV setups, home cinema solutions, and next-generation entertainment technology. Additionally, live demos will take place on the expo floor across multiple categories, allowing visitors to experience smart home innovations, lighting solutions and controls automation systems, and intelligent security solutions firsthand.

The three-day concurrent conference will feature a wide array of topics, bringing together over 50 international speakers and industry experts for insightful panel discussions and training sessions. Additionally, leading organizations will conduct specialized training programs, offering attendees valuable hands-on learning experiences.

Smart Home Expo 2025 is expected to attract a larger audience of architects, interior designers, system integrators, developers, and technology professionals. With an expanded lineup of exhibitors, enhanced features, and exclusive insights, this year's edition promises to be the most comprehensive yet.

Register here for free to attend www.smarthomeexpo.in.

For exhibitor inquiries: Monika Agnihotri | +91 9321024581 | monika@smarthomeexpo.in

For conference-related queries: Nazim Sawant | +91 9930426156 | nazim@smarthomeexpo.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)