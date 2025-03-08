Kozhikode, March 8: A youth who reportedly swallowed two packets of synthetic drug MDMA upon seeing the police died here on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment, police said. The deceased was identified as Shanid, 28, a native of Mykavu, near Kozhikode.

Police apprehended him after he swallowed two packets of MDMA on seeing police and attempted to flee in Thamarassery on Friday. Then he was admitted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital where an endoscopy done on him found two packets containing white granules in his stomach, police sources said.

Despite medical efforts, he died around 11.20 am on Saturday, according to hospital sources. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against him under the NDPS Act.

According to officials, Shanid had a number of drug-related cases booked against him in Thamarassery and Kodencherry police stations in the district.

Exact cause of death would be ascertained only after a postmortem examination, they added.