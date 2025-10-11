Smartivity Makes India Proud Again: Wins Big at the Parents' Best Toy Awards 2025

New Delhi [India], October 11: Just last month, Smartivity made history by winning Denmark's "Toy of the Year 2025" in the Creativity & Construction category in the homeland of LEGO, for its unique blend of fun, creativity, and learning.

Now, once again, Smartivity, India's leading STEM toy innovation brand, has put the country on the global map by receiving multiple honors at the Parents' Best Toy Awards 2025, a highly respected recognition by Parents.com, one of the world's most trusted parenting platforms. The Parents' Best Toy Awards are among the biggest and most trusted toy recognitions in the United States, celebrating products that bring meaningful play and learning to families worldwide.

In this year's awards, Smartivity stood out among 100's of international brands, being featured in two major age categories, a milestone achievement that reflects the brand's creative excellence and commitment to playful learning.

Here's where Smartivity rose above the rest:

- Parents' Best Toy Awards for Elementary School Kids -- Rocket Launcher crowned Best for Science Lovers

- Parents' Best Toy Awards for Tween/Teen Boys -- Mini Golf named Best Tabletop Game

- Parents' Best Toy Awards for Tween/Teen Boys -- Pinball Machine recognized as Best Building Toy

These recognitions are particularly significant because Parents.com is known for curating products that genuinely enhance children's development and family experiences. Their annual Best Toy Awards celebrate innovation, safety, creativity, and educational impact, and Smartivity's win signals a remarkable global acceptance of Indian innovation in the STEM learning space.

A First for an Indian STEM Toy Brand

This recognition marks a historic milestone, the first time any Indian STEM toy brand has received this prestigious honor from Parents.com. It's not just a win for Smartivity; it's a proud moment for India's rapidly growing toy industry. From ideation to design, Smartivity has always believed in making learning fun, hands-on, and accessible. This award reaffirms the brand's position as a global leader in educational toys that seamlessly blend STEM principles with creativity and play. Find Smartivity featured in The 2025 Parents' Best Toys on the official Parents.com website.

Redefining 'Make in India' for the World

In a global landscape long dominated by Western brands like LEGO and Mattel, Smartivity's recognition by Parents.com highlights how Indian creativity, engineering, and design are earning international acclaim.

By blending science, art, and sustainability, Smartivity is not just designing toys; it's shaping a new narrative of "Made in India, Loved Worldwide."

This win isn't just about awards; it's about inspiring a generation of Indian innovators, proving that world-class innovation can be homegrown, sustainable, and deeply educational.

About Smartivity

Smartivity is India's leading STEM learning and toy design brand, creating educational DIY kits and games that make learning playful, interactive, and hands-on.

From physics-based marble runs to music machines and pinball kits, every Smartivity product is designed to spark curiosity and creativity among children aged 3 to 14.

The brand operates its manufacturing facilities in Manesar, Gurgaon, with over 40% women in its workforce, and designs all its products in-house in New Delhi. Smartivity is a sustainable brand, proudly using re-engineered wood for all its toys, and currently holds over 100 Indian patents and 7 U.S. patents, a testament to its innovation and global impact.

With a presence in over 30 countries, Smartivity continues to make India proud by redefining how the world views learning through play, one innovative toy at a time.

Voices from the Team

"I'm happy that the Rocket Launcher toy has reached so many people and that they adored it. I can't wait to develop more engaging and educational toys that will appeal to both parents and children." - Arpit Khare

"Thrilled to share that Smartivity Pinball and Smartivity Mini Golf have been featured in Parents.com's Best Toy Awards for Teens & Tweens! This global recognition celebrates our Indian team's effort to create toys that bring joy to kids and meaning to parents. Grateful and motivated to keep innovating!" - Apramit Chakraborty, Head of Product & Design.

