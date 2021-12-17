Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai headquartered Smartr Logistics, a trademark of Smart Express Private Limited, has a robust expansion plan for 2022.

The company plans to more than double its presence to 100 cities with 150 smart service centres and aims to onboard 1500 full time employees, by end of December 2022. Many of these employees will receive attractive ESOP schemes, not prevalent in logistic industry.

Smartr Logistics, a new age, innovative, transparent, reliable logistics start-up providing time-sensitive door-to-door solutions, has commenced operations in October 2021, and within 100 days of receiving seed funding, expanded operations in 45 cities with 65+ service centres.

Within a short time, the startup has built a workforce of 600 full time employees. The seed fund round of around INR 100 crores was led by IIFL India Private Equity Fund and Smiti Holding & Trading Company (Jalaj Dani family office). Promoter and Founder Yogesh Dhingra, and other co-founders have also participated in this round.

Commenting on the expansion plans, Yogesh Dhingra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Smartr Logistics said, "We want to break the prevalent myth that "Quality service comes at High Price". Our goal is to provide best-in-class logistical solutions, customized to the needs and requirements of our customers in a fair and transparent manner. We use Air linehaul with direct connectivity between Origin and Destination for faster transit and minimal trans-shipment and have a 24x7 customer support team to keep an eye on your package till it reaches its destination. That is why we claim that we are the fastest in the industry."

Smartr Logistics offers best-in-class first and last mile services to its customers. The highly trained in-house delivery team is equipped with hi-tech handheld devices that leverage QR-code based technology and uses OTP based Secured delivery. COD and digital payment collection are available for the services of Smartr Logistics.

"We are evolving with every passing day. We have aggressive growth plans while maintaining the service quality at highest levels. Our aim is to reach 100 cities by Dec'22 and over 300 cities across India in the next 3 years," says Yogesh Dhingra.

Smartr Logistics has commenced operations with three sets of Air Express products which are Aerex Prime, Aerex Kargo and Aerex eComm. The company is all set to grow in the coming year with a robust strategy to establish a stronghold in the express logistic industry through new-age and reliable solutions. It aims to provide best-in-class services and plans to launch its ground logistics in 2022 and warehousing solutions for B2B and B2C customers by 2023.

Smartr Logistics is a trademark of Smart Express Private Limited, the Mumbai-headquartered Indian logistics start-up. It is promoted by Yogesh Dhingra, former CFO, COO & CSO of Blue Dart, an industry veteran with over 27 years of experience in logistics space.

For more information, please visit www.smartr.in/home.html.

