New Delhi [India], February 15: Smiling Tree, the renowned environmental initiative led by Dr. Mukesh Kwatra, has once again made a remarkable contribution to sustainability by transforming the Maurice Nagar Police Station into a lush, green space. In its latest green initiative, Smiling Tree installed two vertical gardens made from repurposed plastic bottles, three wall-hanging basket verticals, and a beautifully curated garden.

Smiling Tree is an environmental organization dedicated to green living, reforestation, and sustainable practices across Delhi and India. Founded by Dr. Mukesh Kwatra, Smiling Tree works on various projects to foster an eco-conscious community and promote sustainability through innovative initiatives and active youth engagement.

The newly created garden at the police station features well-manicured grass and over 200 vibrant petunias and salvia flowers, along with numerous rose plants, enhancing the aesthetic and environmental quality of the premises. Additionally, ornamental plants such as Draecenia, Auracaria, and Snake Palm were strategically planted to create a refreshing and eco-friendly environment.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Mukesh Kwatra, founder of Smiling Tree, stated, "Our mission is to infuse greenery into urban spaces, and this project at Maurice Nagar Police Station aligns with our vision of a cleaner, greener future. By repurposing plastic waste and introducing diverse plant life, we aim to improve air quality and create a more serene and welcoming atmosphere."

SHO Maurice Nagar Police Station, Devendra Singh Oberoi, expressed his gratitude and said, "The transformation of our police station by Smiling Tree is truly commendable. This initiative has not only beautified the premises but also created a healthier environment for our officers and visitors. We deeply appreciate Dr. Mukesh Kwatra and his team for their dedicated efforts in promoting sustainability and community well-being."

The transformation of the police station reflects Smiling Tree's commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement. The initiative not only promotes greenery but also highlights the importance of recycling and responsible waste management.

Smiling Tree continues to spearhead green initiatives across Delhi, inspiring individuals and institutions to adopt eco-friendly practices. It has planted almost ten lakh saplings in and around Delhi-NCR region. With projects like these, Dr. Kwatra and his team are paving the way for a sustainable and environmentally conscious society.

