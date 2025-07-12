PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 12: In an era of fleeting food fads, Smoky Cave is bringing authenticity back to the table. Born in Ahmedabad, this artisan brick oven company is helping chefs and home cooks rediscover the magic of wood-fired Neapolitan pizza.

Every Smoky Cave oven is a handcrafted masterpiece, made with specially formulated refractory stone and engineered to retain high heat for the perfect 90-second pizza. Their ovens blend Italian soul with Indian craftsmanship, delivering unmatched performance, aesthetics, and flavor.

What makes Smoky Cave truly remarkable is its dual mission: not just building ovens, but building a community. Through Smoky Cave Learning, the brand offers pizza classes where students learn fermentation, stretching, and wood-fired baking from international chefs like Chef Mangal Singh.

This blend of tradition and innovation has earned Smoky Cave two of Gujarat's highest honors:

* Awarded by Mr. Jagdish Panchal, Minister of Industries, Government of Gujarat

* Recognised by Mr. Bhupendra Patel, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, for excellence in manufacturing and culinary innovation.

In a fast-paced world, Smoky Cave invites us to slow down and fire up something real.

