New Delhi, July 12: Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to be announced between September 8 and 10, 2025. Four models are reportedly iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The all-new iPhone 17 Air will likely replace the Plus model seen in previous lineups. It could become the thinnest iPhone ever, possibly measuring 5.5mm of thickness.

Apple might ditch USB-C and other physical ports in the iPhone 17 Air. All four devices may feature new performance boosts, camera improvements, and advanced wireless charging tech. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to include a vapour chamber cooling system to manage heat more efficiently. Ai+ Pulse Sale Begins in India, Available on Flipkart; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Design (Expected)

Apple has reportedly started to work on a new look for its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. While the standard iPhone 17 is expected to retain a similar appearance of the iPhone 16, the Pro models are said to be distinct with a major design update. The iPhone 17 Pro could feature a wide camera module stretching across the top portion at the rear. The Apple logo might be moved lower down the rear panel.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

Reports have surfaced hinting at upgrades in battery and charging across the iPhone 17 series lineup. Apple is reportedly planning to introduce two new MagSafe chargers. As per reports, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may be slightly thicker and heavier than the previous model, possibly to accommodate a 5,000mAh battery. It is said to support 50W wireless fast charging. The iPhone 17 Pro may offer 35W wired charging. The iPhone 17 Air might include 50W wireless charging. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro may feature a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could come with a 6.9-inch screen. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air might feature a 6.6-inch display. OnePlus Nord CE5 Sale Goes Live in India, Features MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex Chipset and 7,100mAh Battery; Check Price and Other Details.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to launch at a price close to INR 1,64,900, making it the top model in the upcoming iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 Pro might come with a price of about INR 1,39,900. The iPhone 17 Air may launch for roughly INR 99,900, and the standard iPhone 17 model could start at a price of around INR 89,900.

