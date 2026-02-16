PRNewswire

Singapore, February 16: Singapore Management University's (SMU) Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme has advanced 15 spots to rank again among the best business schools globally in the Financial Times (FT) 2026 Top 100 Global MBAs. Significantly, SMU's MBA programme excelled in key metrics such as sustainability-focused teaching, world-leading research and career progression.

- Programme advances across key Financial Times metrics, including ESG and Net Zero teaching, value-for-money and career outcomes, reinforcing its global reputation

FT's newly released annual ranking evaluated 100 MBA programmes worldwide against a rigorous set of criteria. Drawing on comprehensive surveys of both business schools and their graduates, the closely watched rankings assessed programme design alongside institutional strengths.

"In a period of heightened global uncertainty, we have embedded ESG and sustainability across the MBA curriculum in response to pressing business expectations, ensuring our graduates are equipped to lead responsibly," said Professor Bert De Reyck, Dean of SMU's Lee Kong Chian School of Business. "Our performance in the Financial Times rankings reflects our focus on preparing leaders who can navigate complexity, drive organisational performance and contribute meaningfully to business and society."

Significantly, the SMU MBA achieved a major leap of 57 places to place 18th globally in the FT's 'ESG and net zero teaching' ranking, reflecting the programme's strong integration of ESG-focused content and commitment to long-term value creation. The SMU MBA's international faculty and student diversity served to enable multi-faceted perspectives that enriched ESG discussions, further reinforcing the programme's global orientation. This recognition affirmed SMU's commitment to equipping graduates with practical skills to meet the growing demand across industries worldwide, for sustainability and responsible investing expertise.

In terms of FT's metric of 'research ranking', the SMU MBA jumped four spots to notch 2nd place in Singapore and 33rd place globally. This underscored the programme's strong research foundations and its integration of research-led insights into curriculum, in alignment with the University's SMU2030 vision of creating meaningful impact and transforming lives through education, research and partnerships.

Since its inception in 2009, the SMU MBA has consistently delivered solid value to its graduates. Of note, the programme ranked amidst the top tier at 23rd spot globally in the FT's 'value-for-money' indicator, which measured the average alumni salary three years after graduation relative to the total cost of the MBA. The programme jumped 18 spots in FT's metric of 'career progress' (to 56th), demonstrating advancement amongst alumni three years after graduation. SMU MBA alumni reported a weighted salary of US$155,830 which underscored the programme's strong post-MBA earning trajectory.

The programme's strong showing in the latest FT rankings attested to the SMU MBA's effectiveness in preparing graduates to navigate global and economic change. As geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainties and technology reshape industries and career pathways, the programme jumped 15 spots to rank within the top tier MBAs (57th worldwide, 13th in Asia) and to deliver significant and measurable outcomes for its graduates.

Commitment to lifelong learning

The University regularly enhances curricula to reflect shifts in business and society, ensuring that graduates are prepared for the realities of a rapidly changing global economy. Most recently, SMU launched a new Master of Science in Business AI, aimed at developing business leaders fluent in AI and grounded in cross-functional business knowledge and strategy.

As part of its commitment to lifelong learning, SMU supports professionals and alumni seeking to upskill or pivot at different career stages through its postgraduate offerings, including the MBA, with more than 100 scholarships available.

About the SMU MBA

Started in 2009, the SMU MBA is a well-recognised programme characterised by close engagement with industry. Students learn through real-world case studies from Asia, alongside best practices from global companies. Helmed by an internationally diverse faculty who deliver interactive and seminar-style classes, the SMU MBA provides valuable opportunities to build networks and to engage with outstanding leaders from the business community.

The MBA programme at SMU stands out for its flexibility, allowing students to tailor their educational journey to fit their unique schedules. Each year, there are dual intakes offered for both the part-time and full-time programmes. With a thoughtfully designed structure, graduates can achieve their MBA in as little as 10, 12 or 15 months, ensuring flexibility amidst hectic professional schedules. Learners have the option of tailoring their learning journey by selecting the number of elective modules they take each term, allowing flexibility in their completion timeline.

SMU LKCSB was one of the youngest business schools in the world and the only Singaporean business school in 2018 to achieve 'Triple Crown' accreditation. This distinction of being triple accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), AMBA and European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), is held by a very select group of business schools around the world.

Visit FT Global MBA Rankings for the full results.

