Mumbai, February 16: Gold rates (gold prices) in India maintained a stable trend on Monday, February 16. After a period of significant volatility earlier in the month, retail prices for the precious metal showed negligible movement. As of today, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately INR 1,57,740 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat variant, preferred for jewellery, is priced at INR 1,44,590 per 10 grams. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

City-Wise Retail Prices of Gold

While the national average remained flat, minor variations persist across major metropolitan hubs due to local levies, transportation costs, and regional demand.

Gold Rate Today, February 16, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,57,890 INR 1,44,740 Mumbai INR 1,57,740 INR 1,44,590 Chennai INR 1,58,830 INR 1,45,590 Ahmedabad INR 1,57,790 INR 1,44,640 Kolkata INR 1,57,740 INR 1,45,590 Bengaluru INR 1,57,740 INR 1,45,590 Hyderabad INR 1,57,740 INR 1,45,590 Jaipur INR 1,57,890 INR 1,44,740 Pune INR 1,57,740 INR 1,45,590 Noida INR 1,57,890 INR 1,44,740 Gurugram INR 1,57,890 INR 1,44,740 Ghaziabad INR 1,57,890 INR 1,44,740 Lucknow INR 1,57,890 INR 1,44,740 Bhopal INR 1,57,790 INR 1,44,640 Jodhpur INR 1,57,940* INR 1,44,790* Srinagar INR 1,58,030* INR 1,44,880*

Note: The above rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS, or jeweler making charges.

Market Trends and Influencing Factors

The current stabilisation follows a sharp recovery witnessed over the weekend, where prices bounced back from a monthly low of INR 1,53,170 (24K). Analysts suggest the market is currently in a "wait-and-watch" mode as investors digest recent U.S. economic data and its impact on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

In the domestic market, the ongoing wedding season continues to provide a "floor" for prices, preventing significant further declines despite global headwinds. However, silver continues to face pressure, with rates currently hovering near INR 2,75,000 per kilogram.

Investment Sentiment in 2026

Gold remains a centrepiece of Indian investment portfolios in 2026, following a historic rally in 2025 that saw returns of nearly 60 per cent. While the market has entered a corrective phase this February, long-term sentiment remains bullish. For retail buyers, the current consolidation range between INR 1,57,000 and INR 1,59,000 is seen by many as an accumulation zone. Digital gold platforms and Gold ETFs are also seeing increased traction among younger investors looking for ease of liquidity and purity.

Outlook for the Week

Market experts predict that gold will continue to trade within a tight range in the coming days. "Until we see a decisive break above the INR 1,59,000 mark on the MCX, the intraday bias remains neutral to slightly bearish," noted one senior commodity analyst. Traders are advised to monitor the Rupee-Dollar exchange rate, which remains a key driver for domestic bullion pricing.

