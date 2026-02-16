Dubai, February 16: Gold rates (gold prices) in Dubai remained stable on the morning of Monday, February 16, following a period of minor volatility over the weekend. According to the latest data from Good Returns, the retail price for 24-karat gold is holding at AED 607.50 per gram, while the popular 22-karat jewellery grade is trading at AED 562.50. The stability in the Dubai market comes as international bullion prices consolidate after a series of fluctuations driven by global economic cues and shifting investor sentiment toward safe-haven assets.

Current Market Overview

Dubai, often referred to as the "City of Gold," continues to offer competitive pricing compared to other major global hubs. While prices have seen a slight upward trend over the last 14 days, the market today opened with no significant change from the previous day's close. Local retailers noted that despite the high prices, tourist demand remains robust, particularly among buyers from the Indian subcontinent who benefit from the price gap between Dubai and domestic Indian rates.

Global Trends and Local Impact

Market analysts attribute the current price levels to a balancing act in the global market. Traders are closely monitoring inflation data and central bank signals from the United States, which traditionally dictate the movement of the US Dollar and, by extension, gold. ATs the UAE Dirham is pegged to the Dollar, any strength in the greenback directly impacts the local cost for international travellers purchasing gold in AED.

Detailed Gold Price Table As of February 16, 2026

The following table provides a breakdown of gold rates in Dubai for various purities, converted into USD and INR for the convenience of international buyers.

Dubai Gold Price Today, February 16, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 607.50 165.42 14,997 10 Grams 6,075.00 1,654.20 1,49,970 1 Tola 7,085.76 1,929.35 1,74,926 22K 1 Gram 562.50 153.17 13,886 10 Grams 5,625.00 1,531.70 1,38,860 1 Tola 6,561.00 1,786.42 1,61,964 21K 1 Gram 539.25 146.83 13,312 10 Grams 5,392.50 1,468.30 1,33,120 1 Tola 6,289.70 1,712.56 1,55,257 18K 1 Gram 462.25 125.87 11,411 10 Grams 4,622.50 1,258.70 1,14,110 1 Tola 5,391.56 1,468.04 1,33,097

Note: Prices are based on morning retail rates and exclude VAT, making charges, and potential import duties for travellers. 1 Tola is approximately 11.66 grams.

Comparison with Indian Markets

For Indian expatriates and tourists, Dubai remains a lucrative destination for gold purchases. As of today, 24K gold in Dubai is approximately ₹6,800 to INR 7,000 cheaper per 10 grams than in major Indian cities like Delhi or Mumbai, even before accounting for the three per cent GST applicable in India. However, buyers are advised to stay informed about current baggage allowance rules and customs duties to ensure a smooth transit.

