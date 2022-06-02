Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Socialee, a Gujarat-based digital marketing agency has announced that they have been selected for the Google Partners Program. They achieved this incredible feat because of their experience and peak performance in Google Ads. Google Partner program recognizes agencies that achieve high campaign success for their clients, exhibit sharp Google Ads skills and validate their expertise with certifications.

The performance of ads was the result of tool expertise and understanding of consumer behaviour. With their dedicated creative team, they were able to develop best-in-class communication that led to increased CTR and improved ROI for clients. They have also partnered with Interakt (Reliance Jio Company) to develop WhatsApp automation. This led to higher conversion which helped them get the clients to invest heavily in digital marketing.

This is another jewel in their crown after becoming Facebook Agency Marketing Partner in 2020. The tag of Google Partner comes with its own set of benefits and rewards. Some prominent benefits are Advanced Google Ads support, Google Ads reach planner, unique reach audience reporting, latest PPC information and best practices, access to Beta features, Google products and insights, and monthly insights briefing from Think with Google. These benefits will help the company deliver better and more refined results for its clients.

Socialee was founded by Kushal Soni and Harsh Lakhotia with a singular vision in their minds: to bridge the gap between brands and consumers with the help of digital media. They believe in making a brand a part of the narrative of a consumer's life with unique storytelling. Since the moment of its inception in 2014, they have made major strides in the industry by providing quality digital service to more than 250 clients (currently serving 60+ clients) which include industry leaders like Reliance Jio, Zydus Hospitals, Shemaroo, Saregama, Sterling Accuris, Snowcem Paints, B4U entertainment, etc. Along with this, Socialee has developed expertise in Facebook Ads, LinkedIn Ads, Twitter Ads, Hotstar Ads, and Taboola Feed Ads above Google Ads. In order to gain more expertise in performance marketing, they started their own e-commerce website: thecreativedukaan.com which turned out to be a successful venture with their quirky and funny merchandise delivered to the creative people of the industry. This experience helped them understand the market segment better which in turn helped them deliver results to clients with more accuracy.

Kushal Soni, Co-founder of Socialee has this to share, "This partner badge is a validation to our performance. Having an enthusiastic team, who loves to bring results on the table, we are confident that soon we will become Google Premier Parter."

Harsh Lakhotia, Co-founder of Socialee added to it, "Effective storytelling is the core belief of Socialee. With being a Google Partner, the storytelling will even be more efficient and will reach an even more specific target audience. This will allow Socialee to deliver better performance-driven campaigns in Google Ads. This Google recognition will encourage us to work even harder in order to assist their customer development with the top digital marketing company in India."

