Mumbai, June 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022. The Joint Entrance Examination registration process began on June 1 and will end on June 30 at 9 pm. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the JEE Mains online exam can on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the notification, the last date for payment of application fees for JEE Mains online is June 30, 2022, up to 11.50 pm. Candidates must note that the examination will be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022. They are also advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and JEE Mains (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates. West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Class 10th Results To Be Announced on June 3; Know Steps To Check Scores.

As per the NTA notification, candidates who applied and successfully paid the examination fee for JEE Main 2022 session 1 and want to appear for JEE Main 2022 session 2 are required to log in with their previous application number and password which was provided during session 1. Candidates can only choose the Paper, Medium of the examination, and cities of session 2 and pay the examination fees.

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022: Steps to register

In order to apply for JEE Mains Session 2 exam, follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022 link available on the home page

Enter your login details and then click on submit

Fill out the application form and make the payment

Post this, click on submit and your application is completed

Download a copy for future reference

Candidates must also keep checking the official website as the admit cards will be released soon. Although the testing agency has not announced any official date as yet, the admit cards are expected to be out by mid -June 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2022 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).