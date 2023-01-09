Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Socomec, a leading global specialist in Low Voltage (LV) power management, today announced that Sushil Virmani, Regional Managing Director, will retire from its India operations effective 31st March 2023. Meenu Singhal, a seasoned leader in Industrial automation will assume the role of Regional Managing Director as of 9th January 2023. He will spearhead all four business applications and play a vital role in contributing to the company's strategic growth plans.

O' Neil Dissanayake, CEO- APAC, Socomec commented, "I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Sushil Virmani on behalf of the APAC board members for his tremendous contribution over the last 8 years to Socomec's success in India. Under his leadership, Socomec has expanded significantly, becoming a market leader in power management products, built a dependable brand reputation, and is in a sound financial position. He has gained the utmost respect from not only Socomec employees but also from our esteemed clients, partners, and stockholders due to his industry understanding and focused leadership. We wish him the absolute best in his upcoming stage of life and a happy and healthy retirement."

Sushil Virmani added, "I am grateful for the many chances and experiences I've had throughout my journey and feel privileged to have led Socomec India during its centennial year. I am extremely proud of our team members and their unwavering commitment to take care of our customers. Given the strength of our people, culture and values, I strongly believe the organization is well-positioned to grow and thrive in the years ahead."

"The APAC Board is glad to announce the appointment of Meenu Singhal as Sushil's successor," stated O'Niel. "We are pleased to welcome Meenu Singhal on board at this momentous time when India is poised to embark on a growth trajectory and opportunities are emerging across a wide range of industries. We believe that Meenu, with his proven track record of leadership and strong Industry expertise, will further solidify our market position as preferred partner for our clients' critical loads and power management demands."

Meenu Singhal holds a degree in electrical engineering and a marketing management degree from IMT in Ghaziabad. He has served as a panel member for IIM workshops and guest faculty at IIT Delhi. He is a certified NLP for business and people. He has over 30 years of extensive industry expertise and has worked with well-known global multinational corporations, where he had the chance to develop digital transformation go-to-market strategies while overseeing operations, profit & loss, sales, marketing, and human resources. He spent more than 20 years working with Rockwell Automation, the majority of which were spent in general management, where he oversaw numerous organizational transformations. He served as the Vice President and Head of Global Industry Automation Distribution at Schneider Electric before to joining Socomec.

Meenu Singhal says, "I am excited to embark on this new responsibility particularly during a time of profound challenge and unprecedented opportunity. I want to congratulate and express my gratitude to Sushil for his strategic leadership in establishing a solid foundation for Socomec in India. To continue this success story, an inspiring vision for our future in 2025 will serve as our guide. I'm confident and energised about developing a strong and sustainable future with our exceptionally skilled resource, who is deeply committed to innovation and outstanding customer service."

Sushil concluded, "A visionary organization requires a strong successor. Meenu's strategic vision will be instrumental to realising our firm goals through continuing product innovation, top-notch customer service standards, technology, social and corporate responsibility, and our steadfast values and culture. We are confident that he will build upon the strong foundation that Socomec India has built. I wish him all the very best."

In 1990, Socomec established a partnership to commence its India operations. Since its inception in 2006, the independent operations have grown exponentially. Socomec reaffirms its commitment to support "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and energizing the country over the last 3 decades by providing cutting-edge products and supplying innovative power solutions including Uninterrupted Power Supplies and Power switching and monitoring solutions to IT & Data centers, Industry, Infrastructure, Healthcare, commercial buildings and Renewable energy industries. Socomec has steadily increased its production facility, engineering, commercial offices, channel partners, and distribution network in India through ongoing investment. It presently has a partner network of more than 200, boasts over 12,000 satisfied clients, and has more than 25,000 installations throughout India in a short period of time.

